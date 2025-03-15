Crafter shares brilliant way to repurpose old yoga mats: 'That's a very solid hack'

For all you yogis out there ready to upgrade to a new mat, don't get rid of your old one. Here's what to do with it instead.

In a subreddit dedicated to frugal living, one person posted that yoga mats make amazing rug pads.

"I used an old beat up yoga mat as a rug mat for one of my runners a few years ago and now it's all I use," the OP confessed. "They're cushier and grabbier than rug pads and are superior in every way."

The best part is you can find old ones at the thrift store for a few bucks and cut them to fit any sized rug.

Zero-waste hacks are an easy way to recycle and keep things circular. It saves money, time, and resources. Giving items you've already paid for a second life saves them from being thrown out and contributing to the already overcrowded landfills. So many things end up in landfills that could have been mended, donated, or repurposed instead of contributing to the production of toxic planet-warming gases like carbon and methane. It's all about looking at the things you own in a different way.

If you're in the middle of a purge or want to clean out your closet, there are several ways to make a profit while decluttering and saving the planet at the same time. Between store credit and resale platforms like Beni or Poshmark, there is the opportunity to get rid of what no longer brings you joy without throwing it away. There are also Buy Nothing groups on Facebook where you can post items you no longer want so that others can come and take it off your hands.

Here are some programs doing their part to reduce pollution. Trashie's Take Back Bag program gives you rewards for recycling unwanted textiles. Cotton Incorporated's denim program has saved over four million items from landfills — all you have to do is mail in your old denim for free so that it can be upcycled into something new. Lego Replay recycles used Legos by donating them to nonprofits from all around the country.

The yoga mat hack was met with enthusiasm, although some commenters warned of the possibility that the rubber could essentially glue itself to the floor.

"That's a very solid hack," one person commented.

"I make shoe insoles with them," another shared.

"I shove them under furniture on hard floors! They're fantastic," a third raved.

