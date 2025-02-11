This simple service turns your old electronics into instant rewards: 'Who wouldn't want to get rewarded for something as easy as [this]?'

It's a simple way to free up space and put old tech to good use.

Instead of letting old tech pile up in drawers, why not trade it in for rewards? A recycling service is giving people a reason to clear out old tech from their junk drawers by offering some.

Maggie Golder (@magslax10) partnered with Trashie in an Instagram post to show off its Tech Take Back Box, which lets you send up to 10 pounds of unwanted electronics for proper recycling while earning rewards from popular brands.

"Who wouldn't want to get rewarded for something as easy as recycling?" Golder asked.

How does Trashie work?

In her video, Golder breaks down the simple process. First, order a Tech Take Back Box from Trashie. Once it arrives, fill it with old electronics, even broken ones. After packing the box, scan the QR code on it and enter the provided PIN.

Trashie accepts electronics from any brand and in any condition, whether it's an old phone, charger, or other random tech clutter. After submitting an address, Trashie provides a shipping label and a designated UPS drop-off location.

Why should I recycle old electronics?

Send in your unused devices that are just sitting around and get credits for meals, entertainment, and more. It's a simple way to free up space and put old tech to good use.

The rewards can help offset everyday costs, making this an easy way to recycle while also getting something useful in return.

Plus, recycling e-waste keeps hazardous materials like lead and mercury out of landfills, according to ITAD USA. Precious metals like copper and silver get recovered and reused instead of going to waste. Cleaning out a junk drawer might not seem like a big deal, but it helps cut down on e-waste and gives those materials a second life.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Trashie isn't the only way to recycle electronics, and there are plenty of options depending on what you're looking for.

Best Buy accepts old devices at its store locations and recycles a wide range of electronics. Apple's Trade-In Program offers credit toward new purchases or free recycling for eligible Apple products. EcoATM offers a different approach by placing kiosks in public locations where phones and small electronics can be traded in for cash.

Whether you prefer trade-ins, drop-offs, or at-home recycling, there are plenty of ways to get rid of old electronics responsibly. Trashie offers a convenient way to do it while earning rewards along the way.

