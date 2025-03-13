  • Home Home

Mom shares brilliant hack to give old candle lids beautiful new life: 'I tried to find a way to repurpose them'

"Please don't waste your lids."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: TikTok

No matter how hard we try, there are just some things that we'll never be able to reuse, right? Well, matter not. Thanks to one crafty mom, we might have a new use for those old candle lids that always seem to get tossed away in the metal recycling bin.   

The scoop

If you're a big fan of candles, then you've likely purchased a few that come with those thin metal lids that usually just lie around and collect dust after the candle burns through its life. Or even worse, we flip the lid straight into the metal collection, never to think about it again. 

@sherri969 #bathandbodyworks #repurpose #candlelid #ornaments #fyp #christmas #christmastree ♬ original sound - MaMa

However, TikToker MaMa (@sherri969) shared a clip that highlighted a creative way to give those old candle lids "beautiful" new life.  

"I noticed how beautiful these Bath & Body Works candle collection tops were," the TikToker states to begin her video. "I hated to keep throwing them away, so I tried to find a way to repurpose them." 

After noticing how reflective the candle lids were, the TikToker decided to turn them into Christmas tree ornaments with the help of some leftover ribbons. The conservation-minded mom reiterated that the process was simple and that any material could be used to tie the candle lid up. 

"So, please don't waste your lids," she says. "Repurpose them!"  

How it's helping

Some people might not know this, but metal candle lids can be recycled in most locations. To help, we offer a comprehensive and easy-to-follow recycling guide that can walk you through recycling options that work best for you. 

While most metal candle lids can be recycled, finding another purpose for them can be a fun and easy way to give the lids a new life. Besides turning the old candle lids into ornaments, you can also use them as toiletry container covers or even coasters. There are countless ways that you can find a new creative purpose for an object that is usually designed with just one purpose in mind.  

Finding creative ways to repurpose objects such as discarded candle lids is a great way to express yourself. It's also a fantastic way to help reduce the waste that is piling up in our landfills. 

Pollution from landfills is a major contributor to climate change. Decomposing trash is a significant source of harmful air pollution that has contributed to rising global temperatures.  

What everyone's saying

"Great idea!" one commenter wrote

Another TikTok user appeared to have been motivated by the creative hack. "I have about 100 bbw lids and I've been wanting to make ornaments out of them," they noted

Whether you have a flair for the crafts or just hate letting things waste, repurposing old lids, containers, and packaging is a fun way to help keep our planet clean. 

