Video sparks joy with money-saving alternative to trendy item: 'Who needs a $40 Stanley cup?'

Who needs a $40 Stanley cup when you've got an empty Tostitos jar?

A TikTok from creator Bitsy (@bitsofbitsyy) is making waves for its unapologetic embrace of chaotic sustainability. In the short clip, Bitsy shows off a vibrant pink seltzer served not in a tumbler or trendy glass but straight out of a used salsa jar, label and all.

"I love repurposing a random jar for my girlie pop drinks," she wrote on screen. "Like yes I am drinking a pink seltzer in a Tostitos jar. And I love it."

The clip is delightfully unserious, but it taps into something real. It's one of thousands of videos from "underconsumption core TikTok," a corner of the internet wherein reuse is the ultimate flex. Forget sleek water bottles or color-coded pantries, this community is all about using what you've got and not taking yourself too seriously while doing it.

It's also a savvy move. Repurposing glass jars instead of tossing them can help reduce household waste and cut down on costs. Whether you're turning them into makeshift cups, pantry storage, or DIY gift containers, giving glass a second life means buying fewer new items and sending less to the landfill. Some professional organizers even suggest that decluttering and repurposing can earn you store credit or cash through resale and recycling programs.

This trend also dovetails with the growing "de-influencing" movement, in which creators push back on overconsumption and encourage followers to rethink what they actually need. In a sea of links, hauls, and affiliate codes, an old salsa jar feels refreshingly honest.

In the comments, people were fully on board with the jar-as-cup lifestyle. "Drinking out of the Tostitos jar is sooo cutesie!!" one wrote. Another praised Bitsy's decision to leave the label on, saying, "I always remove them but this is iconic." Someone else added: "My favorite cups in the house are my dad's old pickle jars. They're the superior jar."

A sturdy pasta sauce jar or olive container makes a surprisingly chic iced coffee glass. Just give it a good wash — or don't. Apparently, the label-on look is in.

