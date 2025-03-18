Mom shares brilliant way to repurpose old jar and container lids: 'That's great to know'

Mason jars are among the most versatile household items that can be repurposed. They can be used as storage containers and plant propagators as well as to make vegetables last longer, among other creative solutions.

They can also be handy drink vessels. But wouldn't it be great if you could add a lid that comfortably and conveniently allows you to use a straw? One TikToker has got you covered.

The scoop

Curveswithmoves (@curveswithmoves) demonstrated how to make this happen while also repurposing another often discarded item.

@curveswithmoves Forgot who originally showed this ifea but fianlly out it intompractice this week. i lose those damn two piece lids all the time so having these alts make my feel like an up-cycling queen ♬ original sound - curveswithmoves

She showed that a Parmesan cheese lid is the perfect fit for some Mason jars, helping to reduce the spillage of liquid from the glass flask. However, those flaps on either side have an additional benefit.

The section that features larger holes are perfect for sliding a straw inside, making drinking on the go even easier.

"I lose those damn two piece lids all the time so having these alts make me feel like an up-cycling queen," she captioned the video.

How it's helping

Curveswithmoves' tips help to keep not one but two items out of landfills.

While glass can be recycled fairly easily, reusing it avoids the need for an energy-intensive process for it to be broken down and remade.

Meanwhile, those plastic lids can also be turned into something else, but again, the process is energy-intensive. Despite our best efforts, not all plastic is recycled. According to a 2022 report from Last Beach Cleanup and Beyond Plastics, summarized by the Guardian, only 5% to 6% of postconsumer plastic was recycled in 2021.

If glass or plastic can't be recycled or isn't disposed of appropriately, it will probably end up in a landfill. These rapidly growing sites contribute to the production of planet-warming gases, with methane — which is far better at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide — one of the main emissions.

Then there's the problem of microplastics. Plastic will not degrade naturally for decades, if ever, but it will break down into smaller and smaller pieces over time. These can then enter water sources from rain runoff, polluting freshwater supplies and aquatic ecosystems. In human and animal bodies, microplastics have been linked to a number of health complications.

What everyone's saying

"Woooo that's great to know!" one person said of the hack.

"Stop it!" someone else added, alongside clapping and mind-blown emojis.

