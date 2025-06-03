Expert shares brilliant way to repurpose old food jars: 'I will definitely do that'

A recent video on TikTok shared a clever way to give old spice jars a second life as a handy cleaning tool.

The scoop

In the video, the creator cleaned out an empty jar and filled it with baking soda for easy use on a variety of common household messes.

"Don't throw away that spice jar just yet!" the caption reads. "The smaller openings in the cap will make it way easier to sprinkle when you need it," the creator adds in the video.

Baking soda is more than just a staple in the kitchen — it is also a versatile tool in a household cleaning arsenal. Its natural texture and chemical properties make it capable of scrubbing out even the toughest of stains and deodorizing persistent odors.

How it's helping

This easy hack can help avoid unnecessary waste of baking soda while cleaning and creates another purpose for the spice jar after it has served its usefulness in the kitchen.

This era of cleaning hacks often insists followers buy organizational systems and aesthetic packaging for functional kitchen and cleaning items. In reality, with a little creativity, many homes already have the tools to become more functional.

Besides the practical bonus, repurposing household items can reduce waste in landfills, which protects the environment, particularly the ocean, from pollution.

Considering how many products one buys that can be reused, there are endless possibilities to repurpose these items that many throw away after their initial intended use.

Repurposing almost always helps people save money too, whether it's by DIYing fancy organizational tools with items on hand or simplifying one's cleaning bucket with an assist from their pantry's baking soda stash.

People can even make money through companies that help keep everyday items such as clothes and electronics out of landfills.

What everyone's saying

This recycling tip shows that sometimes the best hacks are the simplest and easiest to apply in one's day-to-day life.

"Why don't I ever think of stuff like this," one commenter said.

"Such a great idea. I will definitely do that," another added.

