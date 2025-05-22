Homeowner shares unexpected way to repurpose candle jars without spending a dime: 'Might have to copy that'

"They look so good with the fresh herbs in them."

We've all been there: You light your favorite candle, enjoy it down to the last flicker, and then you're left staring at the empty jar wondering, "Now what?"

Sometimes, the jar is half the reason we bought the candle in the first place — but tossing it in the trash feels like such a waste.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thanks to a Redditor on r/luxurycandles, there's a simple and stylish way to give those candle jars a second life: turn them into plant pots.

In their post, the Redditor shared their dislike of throwing away their beautiful jars, so instead of letting them pile up or go to waste, they gave them an eco-friendly makeover.

If you want to try it yourself, here's a helpful tip: Pop the candle jars in the freezer for a few hours. The leftover wax and wicks will harden and shrink, making them easier to pop out. Then, just give the jar a good wash. If you're planting herbs that prefer well-drained soil, consider drilling a small hole in the bottom.

Once clean and prepped, fill with soil and your favorite plants, and voilà! You have a chic new planter.

Reusing everyday household items is an efficient way to decrease your contribution to landfills. Many things are so versatile that with a little imagination, you can dream up countless uses in no time.

For example, this hack repurposes empty toilet paper rolls, and another transforms empty pill bottles into compact travel containers. Alternatively, if your items are not reusable, companies such as ThredUp or Trashie will recycle or resell them in exchange for rewards.

OP asked for other ideas on how to use empty candle jars, and the ideas were endless. One user said they use the jars to hold utensils, while another commenter uses the empty jars to store their hairbrush and clips.

Commenters loved the plant pot idea, with one saying, "They look so good with the fresh herbs in them! Might have to copy that great idea."

Another commented, "This is SO cute and makes me want to get a large Diptyque for this reason alone!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.