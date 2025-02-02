Woman shares ingenious hack to repurpose leftover jars into to-go staple: 'I need to do this'

"Even comes with its own spill-proof lid."

Glass jars are one of the most versatile items in your home. One TikToker showed their favorite way to reuse sauce jars.

The scoop

Rachel (@justrachelv) is a creator who shares thrifty tips and hacks with a community of more than 31,000 followers. In one clip, she shows an easy way to reuse a tomato sauce jar. "Here's your reminder that marinara jars make excellent iced coffee cups," she said.

The video shows an empty jar and then cuts to her iced coffee in the same jar with a metal straw sticking out the top. "Even comes with its own spill-proof lid," Rachel added in the caption.

How it's working

Tips such as this help reduce household waste while giving your items new life. Glass jars can be reused again and again, and many of your groceries come in these repurposable containers. Next time you get pasta sauce, a jar of pickles, or peanut butter, don't forget you are getting a bonus receptacle.

If you're looking for ideas for how to make use of your container, helpful folks on the internet have plenty of incredible ideas for you. To start, you can use some soap and water to remove the labels. Your clean glass container can then be used for all kinds of purposes around your home. You can use it to propagate houseplants, store herbs, make mini ice cream, or even create a tool shed organization system.

Once you have put your jar to new use, don't forget to recycle the glass. According to the Glass Packaging Institute: "Glass can be recycled endlessly with no loss in quality or purity. Glass recycling is a closed-loop system, creating no additional waste or by-products."

What people are saying

TikTokers loved this way of reusing jars and shared their own favorite hacks.

"I've been using salsa, pickle, and sauce jars as glasses for a while! Great upcycle tip," one person wrote.

Another commenter explained, "They also make great propagation jars."

"I need to do this," someone else added.

