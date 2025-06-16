Coffee lover shares brilliant way to reuse old food jars: 'I love this'

If you've ever hesitated to toss that empty glass jar in the recycling bin because it just feels too useful, you're not alone — and TikTok has the perfect solution. Check out this simple, chic hack for reusing Le Parfait jars as iced coffee glasses, blending budget-friendly style with low-waste living.

The scoop

In a short TikTok clip, Jo (@lexijmoore) shows off their adorable coffee hack. Instead of reaching for a store-bought tumbler or takeaway cup, they pour their drink into a repurposed Le Parfait glass jar. The result is a rustic, aesthetic caffeine fix perfect for sipping or storing.

"They're a bit bigger than the Bonne Maman jars and the lids fit the same," they say in the video, showing the jars side by side.

This clever idea requires nothing more than a cleaned-out Le Parfait jar (or any wide-mouthed glass jar) and a reusable straw, making it an easy upgrade for anyone who's tired of bulky tumblers or single-use cups.

How it's helping

Besides being effortlessly Pinterest-worthy, this jar hack is a savvy money-saver.

Instead of buying separate drinkware, users can give their pantry containers a second life. And because Le Parfait jars are designed for preserving, they're durable enough to handle daily wear and tear and dishwasher-safe.

Reusing jars also helps cut down on the demand for new products, especially plastic, which requires dirty energy to produce and generates harmful emissions during manufacturing and shipping. Glass, while recyclable, often ends up in landfills where it can sit for centuries.

By keeping these materials out of our landfills, the planet is much better off.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to show their love for the idea.

"I love this girl. I use every single glass jar that comes into my house. pasta? jalapeño??? doesn't matter. glass jar is jar to me hehe," one viewer wrote.

"Omg! I bought a le parfait jar with an orange lid last week! my fav jar to make coffee in," another chimed in.

"I love that we're making repurposing a trend!!! this is saurrrr cute," another replied.

This feel-good hack isn't just about aesthetics; it's about making sustainability second nature.

With a little creativity and the right jar, your self-care morning routine can also be a planet-care routine.

