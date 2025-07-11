Homeowners reveal little-known benefits of induction stoves after amateur cook considers upgrade: 'I noticed a large difference'

If, around this time of year, you find yourself changing your dinner plans around whether or not you would need to turn on the stove, you need an induction burner.

A hot, sticky summer day is the last scenario in which you want to turn up the heat in your home by using the oven or firing up the range. It may have been the latest heat wave that prompted a Redditor to inquire about induction ranges in the r/Cooking subreddit, asking, "is your kitchen cooler?"

"We find the range top a PITA to keep clean and my wife is not pleased with the gas oven for baking. The biggest issue though is that we struggle with keeping our kitchen / dining room cool, and using the gas range instantly adds 6-8 degrees F to the room temp," the homeowner explained. "For those cooking on induction, do you find that the kitchen stays a bit cooler than other ranges?"

The top answer? "Yes." Enough said.

It's as straightforward as that. Without heat lost to the air or transferred to things other than the pot and pan, there is no ambient heat that emanates from an induction stovetop. This creative technology works by using magnetic properties rather than a hot burner or gas flame to heat cookware.

Humans may have been cooking over fire for millennia, but only recently have we moved the fire indoors. When cooking with gas stoves indoors, toxic fumes accumulate that can be detrimental to your and your family's health.

Developing lungs take the hardest hit; asthma experts in Australia reported that, "scientists have found that around 12 per cent of childhood asthma in Australia can be attributed to the use of gas stoves for cooking."

Installing a vent or hood over your gas range or opening multiple windows every time you use the stove might help mitigate the concentration of toxic chemicals, but this may not be an option for every home kitchen. Even still, some of these dangerous pollutants will remain.

"Cooking with gas releases chemicals such as nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde, which can cause inflammation in the airways and may worsen asthma symptoms," explained the National Asthma Council of Australia.

Upgrading to an induction range is a simple way to completely eradicate that concern. Induction uses no gas or pollutants at all, just electricity. Also, they are safer from a practical standpoint as well. They only deliver heat to the pot or pan, not to items left on the surface, playing children, or curious cat paws. The technology reduces cooktop-related accidents and fires drastically.

Additionally, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, while this rebate was spared from being affected by the "Big Beautiful Bill," amid turbulent political winds, it's better to act soon, as this energy-efficient bonus might not be around forever.

Besides these long-term benefits for your health and wallet, many consumers agree that induction ranges are simply much, much more efficient. From the home cook to the college student to the professional chef, induction burners impress on every level. Day-to-day cooking is faster, and the clean-up is easy.

"I noticed a large difference when switching from an electric coil to induction," wrote one comment.

"Make the jump to induction as quick as you can," said one commenter. "It heats up so fast. I can boil a quart of cold water in 90 seconds. As soon as I'm done cooking, I can wipe the cooktop clean."

"Yes!" another satisfied user responded. "Related to that, most pot handles don't get too hot to handle. I don't need to use pot holders when draining pasta."

"It's an absolute lifesaver in the summer," said one comment. "I'm no longer reduced to eating salad and sandwiches in August."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.