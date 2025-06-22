Pro chef highlights 'magic' kitchen upgrade that has surprising health benefits: 'Why wouldn't you do this?'

An educational kitchen in State College, Pennsylvania, featured an induction range, which offers a healthier, safer way of cooking touted by professional and home chefs alike.

As the lamb meatballs sizzled during a class in the RE Farm Café kitchen, Brenda Palmer and her pupils were cool as she instructed them on the finer points of a good curry, according to WPSU.

"In a commercial kitchen, working on gas is this hot, greasy, sweaty process," the chef of more than 30 years said.

But switching to induction removes much more than heat from the cooking area. Studies cited by Yale and Stanford universities reported that gas stoves release dangerous levels of benzene and nitrogen dioxide, causing asthma, cancer, and other health risks. The safety findings — disputed by the American Gas Association, citing other research — are backed with testing completed by Consumer Reports that also picked up NOx emissions.

The performance is top-notch, as well. The Department of Energy reported that water boils up to 40% faster with induction. And since the units work with electromagnetic technology, it's the pot or pan that heats. The cooking surface doesn't become as hot as it does with other ranges, reducing burn risks. Often, the range shuts off when it doesn't detect a magnetic pan on it. The smooth ceramic-glass top on most new models is also easy to clean and crack resistant, all per the DOE.

The report said that ranges can be bought for around $1,000. But much cheaper cooktops are available for as low as $50, making the tech great for renters who are looking for an inexpensive way to switch.

Now is a good time to buy the appliance, as rebates of up to $840 remain available for EnergyStar-rated models, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. A budget bill being considered by Congress would eliminate much of the provisions as part of President Donald Trump's push to undo the planet-friendlier policies. But the effort to end the program in its entirety is facing bipartisan pushback, making its future uncertain.

Palmer's class was meant to showcase the "magic" that can be unlocked with induction cooking. The RE Farm Café uses cleaner solar energy to power the works, doubling down on energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and tax break opportunities. On the solar side, EnergySage is an online resource that can help you find all the incentives and a reliable pro to put in the panels. Hiring the right installer could help you save up to $10,000. The suncatchers can reduce or eliminate your utility bill, as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

"It is so much more energy efficient," co-owner Duke Gastiger told WPSU about induction cooking.

"If you think about your air quality and your energy use and your health, why wouldn't you do this?" Monica Gastiger, the other co-owner, added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



