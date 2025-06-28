Homeowner receives game-changing financial advice after considering new induction stove: 'You can get up to $840 back in rebates'

"It will improve the value of homes."

Switching kitchen appliances may seem like a hassle, but you could end up saving a lot of money by changing to an induction stove.

A Reddit user took to the r/newjersey subreddit with a post seeking advice about tax rebates for induction stoves in New Jersey.

Looking to switch from a gas stove to an induction one, the poster remarked: "We were previously living in MA and they have generous refunds for replacing gas appliances."

Luckily for the Redditor, the internet community responded with resounding positivity. "You can get up to $840 back in rebates," one user commented.

Getting this tax rebate is relatively simple — all you have to do is switch to an induction stove and then submit IRS Form 5695 when filing your taxes to claim the credit. The figure calculated for your rebate will mean you either get a larger tax return or you won't have to pay as much tax in the next tax year.

As well as getting up to $840 in tax rebates thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, there are numerous other benefits to ditching your gas-powered appliance. Gas stoves can be dangerous, expensive, and harmful to the environment. In comparison, induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves.

Induction stoves sometimes get a bad rap for taking a long time to heat up, but they tend to cook faster than gas-powered stoves and are more cost-efficient.

If you're not in the market for a major kitchen renovation, or perhaps are renting and can't change your space too drastically, plug-in induction burners are a great option. With some options starting at just $50, they're a great way to reduce the harms of gas stoves without breaking the bank.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Food writer Tim Hayward told the Guardian: "I don't know anyone who has converted to induction who wants to go back."

In 2023, Greg Fasullo — then CEO of residential energy solutions company Elevation — told Forbes: "Not only will these incentives remove the barrier to a cleaner, more efficient and affordable lifestyle for these homeowners, it will improve the value of homes."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.