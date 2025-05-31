Pro chefs are swapping out their outdated stoves for safer upgrades — and the government will give you $800 to do the same

"You can lay down a fillet of salmon, a New York steak, or a chicken breast, and set a time and temperature and walk away."

In an interview with Forbes, professional chef Grant Crilly lauded the benefits of induction stoves. He especially loved how much control these stovetops offer.

Induction stoves work by creating heat in cookware itself. This is done by rapidly shifting electromagnetic fields, which excite iron atoms in the cookware.

By simply dialing up the electromagnetic wriggling, chefs can produce specific results beyond "low", "medium", and "high".

Besides a better cooking experience overall, there are loads of additional benefits by switching to induction. Switching off gas means cutting out harmful gas by-products in the home. These can have steep health costs, especially for kids with asthma.

Since there are no active heating elements on an induction stove, they're also safer to use. The glass top holds onto residual heat generated by the pan, and even then, only for a short period.

Best of all, electrifying cooking means reducing home energy emissions. Methane usage exacerbates extreme weather patterns, and heats the atmosphere enough to speed up glacier thaw and mess up marine ecosystems. By switching to an induction stove, you can help slow down that damage.

Cost is a factor, but help is available. Some portable induction surfaces can be available for as little as $50, and are perfect for renters.

Gas manages its energy-to-heat transfer at an efficiency of roughly 40%, but induction stoves do it at 90%, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. This efficiency can quickly translate into savings on monthly utility bills, making it worth the purchase cost in the long haul.

Federal incentives can help homeowners enjoy the benefits of induction cooking while taking the sting out of the up-front investment cost. The Inflation Reduction Act can get you up to $840 in tax rebates when purchasing an induction stove, but it's best to jump on that opportunity while it lasts. An act of Congress could very well eliminate the chance at these savings.

Chef Crilly was absolutely sold on induction in a professional setting.

"With this technology, you can literally dial in your preferred perfection," he told Forbes. "You can lay down a fillet of salmon, a New York steak, or a chicken breast, and set a time and temperature and walk away. When you return, your food will be perfectly crisped — skinned or skinless, I don't know your life — and be perfectly cooked; you may only need to flip it once to warm through the top side and dinner is ready."

