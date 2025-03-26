Pro chef shares how he massively upgraded his restaurant's kitchen with newest tech: 'We need the firepower'

"It's one of the busiest … by far."

Professional chef John Horne recently shared his honest take after switching to an induction stovetop. In a video report by CBC News, Horne demonstrated how he cooks a salmon entree along with blanched vegetables and a sauce in record time thanks to his induction stove.

"Canoe is a very, very busy restaurant. It's one of the busiest in Canada by far," Horne says in the video. "We need the firepower and the induction to keep up with the business."

After using both gas and induction stoves in fast-paced cooking environments, Horne notes that induction is "probably 10 times as fast as gas," which is essential for restaurant cooking.

But that high efficiency also makes home cooking more enjoyable. With an induction stove, you'll save time and energy cooking and cleaning in the kitchen. Induction stoves are not only faster than gas stoves in terms of cooking times but are also easier to clean.

What's more, induction stoves keep your household free of harmful pollutants. Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves do not emit any asthma-causing gases into your home, improving your indoor air quality.

For homeowners looking to make the switch to an induction stovetop, Copper is an easy-to-install solution. The fast-growing American startup's induction stoves can plug into a conventional outlet and are not only more energy efficient than gas stoves but also better for the environment. Plus, under the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range.

To learn more about IRA incentives in your area, check out Rewiring America's free online tools. Taking advantage of these tax incentives sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

Regardless, making eco-friendly updates to your home is a great way to save money while helping the planet.

"Today, induction stoves can bring more power, accuracy, and energy efficiency," reports CBC News.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.