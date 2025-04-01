Amateur chefs share honest reviews of induction stove technology after homeowner questions upgrade: 'You will never go back'

Change can be scary, but reaching out to your community can be a great way to feel at ease.

That's why one person asked the r/Appliances subreddit about induction stovetops. Thankfully, commenters were quite happy to share their experience with the technology.

The original poster said they felt overwhelmed with what they had read about brand options and called for suggestions about which company has the best products.

One user replied, "You will never go back to electric radiant or gas once you try induction. … The power and control is amazing."

The first thing you should know about induction stoves is that they work differently than traditional stoves. They use magnetism to heat up the cookware and the food. You'll also need compatible stainless steel or cast iron cookware.

Induction stovetops can be a huge time saver because they work more efficiently — they can boil water 50% faster, for example. They also have better temperature control, so no more over- or undercooking meals. It even cooks food more evenly.

A nice safety feature is that the stove itself doesn't heat up. It only heats up the pot and food. This can come in handy if you have kids who like to help with dinner. It also makes cleaning up much quicker since spilled sauce or fat doesn't get baked on.

Switching away from a gas stove is much safer for your family because induction cookers don't emit toxic gases. Gas or propane burners, on the other hand, release methane and benzene.

While assessing all the brands, check out Copper. The brand has affordable options that are easy to install. Its all-electric range cooker, the Charlie, also comes in three different finishes: stainless steel, sea and salt white, and azurite blue, so you can make sure it fits your kitchen's aesthetic.

The one downside to induction stoves is that they can be a more expensive option than gas hobs. However, Rewiring America can help you determine what tax credits you can receive from the Inflation Reduction Act with its Incentive Calculator.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration aims to eliminate these tax credits, but it will take a vote from Congress to do so. Since the future of the tax credits is uncertain, it's best to take advantage now.

Many Redditors came to the OP's aid and advocated the switch to an induction stove.

"Just like gas without the fumes," one user said.

Another commented, "I've been using induction for over 10 years now. … Highly recommend."

