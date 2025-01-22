Best induction stoves to power up your kitchen in 2025

Induction stoves are faster, safer, more efficient, and better for indoor air quality than gas stoves.

Induction is the biggest trend in cooking tech since sliced bread, with everyday cooks and professional chefs alike switching to this innovative solution. That's because induction stoves and cooktops are faster, safer, more efficient, and better for indoor air quality than gas stoves.

(Plus, you may be eligible for tax incentives and rebates.)

In fact, induction cooktops can boil water three times faster than gas stoves can — sending up to 90% of their energy directly to your food, versus 70% from electric stoves and only 38% from gas. Faster cooking times means less energy used, lower utility bills, and a happier planet.

Here are the induction stoves The Cool Down's got our eyes on this year:

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page at no cost to you. Price and availability are subject to change. Learn more about our Product Mission here.

1. Copper's Stainless Steel Charlie Induction Electric Range Why It's Cool

One word: battery. Copper's induction range has all the best bells and whistles of induction technology — and it has a built-in battery that means you don't have to worry about expensive electrical upgrades during installation. The battery can also power 3-5 meals if there's an outage in your area. The housing is also beautiful, with optional wood knobs that really put it over the top for us. $5,999 (not including the 30% federal tax credit) Shop Now

2. Duxtop's Portable Induction Burner with LCD Sensor Why It's Cool

If you're in a rental or want to test out induction before getting a full setup, this compact countertop induction cooker is a great option. It's highly efficient, comes with a range of smart options, and can even be brought to your next cookout with the help of an extension cord. $116 Shop Now

3. Frigidaire's 4-Element Slide-In Induction Range Why It's Cool

A spacious oven and four burners on the cooktop make this the ideal setup for anyone looking to switch to induction without major sticker shock. The high-end stainless steel finish mirrors the hyper-efficiency of this induction technology. $998 Shop Now

4. Impulse Lab's Ultra High-Speed 30-Inch Induction Cooktop Why It's Cool

Impulse's cooktop is the Apple of induction tech — sleek design, powerful performance, and an intuitive interface with LED light rings that visually indicate heat levels. The company boasts its cooktop is five times more powerful than cooking with gas. Plus, with an on-board battery, it can keep cooking when the power goes out. A great option for anyone who prefers an installed cooktop with no built-in oven. $5,999 (not including the 30% federal tax credit) Shop Now

5. LG's 30-Inch Smart Induction Range with Air Fryer Why It's Cool

Upgrading to induction isn't cheap, but this LG model provides a lower point of entry for those looking to make the switch. A user-friendly design makes the new tech a breeze right from the start — plus without any traditional gas burners, cleanup is as quick and easy as wiping off the cooktop. $2,098 Shop Now









