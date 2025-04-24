  • Home Home

Appliance expert shares candid thoughts on induction stoves after client considers upgrade: 'Frankly, this is a no-brainer'

by Zachary Craley
A home design expert asked the YouTube community to settle the debate of gas vs. induction

Their video compared the pros and cons of the cooking methods and asked users to help a client decide which to install. 

HS Design Studio (@hsdesignstudio) recapped key differences, explaining how induction uses an electromagnetic field to transfer currents directly to cookware. 

One big difference: speed. Induction can boil water three times quicker than gas.

Induction offers more precision. Food can simmer for longer periods. The creator noted that even on a high-end gas range, you still have to baby a simmer to ensure food doesn't burn.

When it came to safety, induction was the standout. The glass cooktop remains cool to the touch, a great feature if you have children. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Then you have cleanability," the creator said. "And frankly, this is a no-brainer."

Since an induction cooktop remains cool, it can be wiped off at any stage.

While induction may seem like a no-brainer, there are downsides, as mentioned. Induction ranges can't function without power and require a dedicated 220-volt outlet. However, thanks to recent innovations, that's not always the case.

Not only can induction level up your cooking game, but it's also better for your health and the environment.

Burning gas compromises indoor air quality. Research has shown that toxic fumes from gas stoves lead to increased asthma risks. Induction stoves don't release fumes and don't require the same ventilation. Induction cooking reduces the planet-warming pollution a home generates.

Induction stoves can be cheaper to install and are a great option for renters. Many qualify for a 30% federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act. However, this credit may not be available forever. While an act of Congress would be required to eliminate them, President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end federal incentives, leaving their fate uncertain. Upgrading sooner than later could save you thousands of dollars

Several commenters on HS Design Studio's video shared why they voted for induction as a cost-effective and healthy upgrade over traditional gas.

"We went with induction over gas in our kitchen remodel. We love it and do not miss the gas range at all," one said.

"I had used gas all my life but installed induction in my new apartment. I've been using it for three months and couldn't be happier," another wrote. 

Someone else changed their mind after viewing the video, stating, "My first thought....GAS, then listened to your information and now am reconsidering based on my personal lifestyle."

