Home cook sparks debate after sharing honest opinion on induction stovetop: 'It's ridiculous'

After a long day, many people would rather do anything else than spend hours in the kitchen. Fortunately, a home cook has a solution that could significantly reduce dinner prep times — and benefits go well beyond that.

In the subreddit r/unpopularopinion, the Redditor detailed why induction stovetops are far superior to conventional gas stoves, citing faster heating times, reduced fire and burn risk, and more even heating that leads to consistent cooking.

The OP noted proponents of gas stoves often point out that they can use them during power outages. That is changing with modern safety features, though.

A debate quickly broke out on Reddit. One person said they prefer gas stoves for grilling and wok cooking, while another pointed out that induction cooktops require a specific type of cookware, like cast iron, enameled steel, or induction-approved stainless steel, because induction stoves generate heat by using a magnetic current.

However, others argued that upgrading to an induction cooktop was one of the best decisions they ever made, with a Redditor saying, "The [advantages] are very obvious."

"Water boiling: this is SO much faster, it's ridiculous. Easy clean up: nothing burns onto the element. Safety: you can remove a pan … and it's not 'immediate 3rd-degree burns hot," they wrote, highlighting features that might be particularly enticing for parents with young children.

Beyond that, induction stovetops don't release toxic fumes. According to one study, gas stoves have caused one in eight childhood asthma cases. Moreover, their toxic effects take time to dissipate. Another study found that elevated levels of benzene — a cancer-linked substance — can linger for hours after the stove is no longer in use.

One Redditor pointed out that induction stovetops can be more expensive to purchase. However, the nonprofit Rewiring America can help you determine whether you qualify for a discount on the upfront cost under the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Donald Trump has said he intends to roll back IRA provisions, so the incentives and rebate may not be around for long if Congress also supports the proposal. Ultimately, taking advantage of the IRA now may save you thousands in the long run. But even if you don't obtain help in time, induction cooktops should save you a ton of dough.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they are at least three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves and 10% more efficient than traditional electric cooktops.

So, in turn, they can lower your utility bills, in addition to reducing pollution connected to warming global temperatures — the effects of which include more intense extreme weather. And as far as concerns about climate-resiliency, solar panels are one way to help keep the energy flowing for induction users.

"Gas is overrated. … It takes forever to boil water, most of the heat is lost to the atmosphere, it's hard to clean, and the low simmer is way too hot," a commenter affirmed.

