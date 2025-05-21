Chemistry professor explains the invisible dangers of popular kitchen appliances: 'Seriously unhealthy'

"Our modern homes are not ventilated as the ones in the past."

A chemistry professor broke down how some people are introducing a hidden danger to their homes — and children could be the most at risk.

What's happening?

Award-winning science influencer and mom Chemical Kim (@chemicalkim) explained on TikTok why gas and propane stoves are "seriously unhealthy," even though cooking over an open flame isn't anything new.

Citing a 2024 study published in the journal Science Advances, Kim noted that using gas and propane stoves regularly can raise household levels of nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, to around 75% of long-term exposure limits set by the World Health Organization.

"I know we humans have been cooking over fires for ages, but you also have to recognize our modern homes are not ventilated as the ones in the past," Kim said. "This means we're getting way more exposure to these toxic gases than before."

Why is this important?

Kim explained that chronic exposure to fumes from gas and propane stoves is associated with respiratory disease and asthma, particularly in kids.

"The study's findings reveal that nitrogen dioxide pollution from gas stoves permeates throughout the home, affecting distant areas and persisting for hours," Kim said.

In their analysis, researchers estimated that long-term exposure to NO2 could cause up to 50,000 pediatric asthma cases and 19,000 premature deaths in the United States each year.

Co-author Kari Nadeau told Chemical & Engineering News that those figures are likely conservative relative to actual health impacts, as gas and propane stoves also release other pollutants, including benzene, a cancer-linked chemical.

The American Gas Association pushed back against the study's findings in a press release, calling it "misleading and unsupported," which Kim acknowledged on TikTok. However, lead author Yannai Kashtan and principal investigator Rob Jackson cited 50 years of research linking NO2 from gas stoves to an increased risk of asthma in a joint response to the trade group.

"Decades of research have established that nitrogen dioxide … causes asthma [regardless of the pollution source]," they wrote, per Chemical & Engineering News. "It should not be controversial, therefore, that NO2 coming from your stove causes asthma, too."

What can be done about this?

If you want to avoid the dangers of gas cooking, a next-gen alternative known as an induction stove is causing a stir among home cooks and professional chefs alike.

Induction stoves rely on an electromagnetic field to generate and transfer heat. This makes them safer and more convenient on multiple levels.

In addition to not spewing toxic gases into your home, induction technology reduces the risk of an accidental burn. Cleanup is also easier since the cookware directly receives the heat.

What's more, induction ranges are up to three times more efficient than gas ranges and around 10% more efficient than smooth-top electric ranges, resulting in faster cooking times and possibly lower utility bills, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Buying an induction stove can often cost more upfront, but you may qualify for a rebate of up to $840 thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, acting now could help maximize your cost-saving benefits in the long run. President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to do away with the IRA, so the future of its subsidies is uncertain. Congress would need to be involved with any major changes to the legislation.

If an induction stove still sounds too pricey or you're not in a position to install a full range as a renter, plug-in burners are an excellent, space-saving option. They can start as low as $50.

