Homeowners sing praises of next-gen induction stoves after LG recalls traditional ranges due to fire hazard: '[Ours] has saved us so many times'

The stove is the heart of a home. Whether you make extravagant dishes or occasionally warm up a can of soup, your stove does a lot for you.

But certain kinds, like gas stoves, can create unhealthy air. They also might increase your risk of having a fire in your kitchen.

One Reddit user shared in r/homeowners that LG Electronics recalled more than 500,000 traditional ranges in early 2025. These ranges had front-mounted knobs that could be turned on accidentally. You can find the model and serial numbers of the recalled products here.

CBS News reported that the ranges were involved in more than 28 fires. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also received more than 86 reports of accidental range activation, with eight injuries and at least three pet deaths.

To keep you and your loved ones safe, consider switching to an induction stove. Not only are they safer than gas stoves, but they can be more affordable. In fact, you can save up to $840 on one with a rebate provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Those rebates may not be around forever either. President Trump has stated that he wants to repeal the IRA. While that can only be done through a Congressional act, acting sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

If a whole stove isn't in the cards for you, a plug-in induction burner could be the next best thing. It's great if you're renting your current home, and they start around $50.

Induction stoves generally cook faster and are more energy-efficient than gas stoves. This makes induction stoves more cost-effective as well.

"Another benefit of induction," a Reddit user added in the comments, is that the stovetop "doesn't get hot unless there's a pan on the burner."

"As someone who is very forgetful, our induction stove has saved us so many times," another person shared. "No accidental burns from touching the surface either, and it's so fast to heat the food. I would never buy an electric or gas stove again."

The original poster also said, "If you have a stove with easy to bump knobs, you can always just pop them off and keep them next to the stove. It's an easy way to make sure burners don't get accidentally turned on."

