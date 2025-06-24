Mom shares clever hack using old food jar: 'My new favorite'

Many repurposing hacks on TikTok cleverly find novel uses for trash like toilet paper rolls — but one mom on the platform devised an upcycling trick to turn something inherently cute into a highly useful travel coffee cup.

The scoop

TikTok user Mckayla Horst (@mckayla_horst) uploaded a music-only video demonstrating the hack, and it was the definition of short and sweet.

In the clip, Horst began with an empty and clean — and extremely cute — Bonne Maman jam jar.

After shaking nugget ice into the empty jar, she poured brewed espresso and creamer into it, screwed the lid shut, and shook it. Horst then unscrewed the lid and sipped before resealing it, which made it a fantastic to-go container.

Horst's brief but incredibly useful upcycle tip was truly perfect for espresso drinkers, as most commercial travel mugs are ill-suited for the small, concentrated brew. While iced coffee often requires a straw, that's less the case with iced espresso shots.

Of course, glass jam jars can be recycled, but Bonne Maman jars are among the hardest empties to discard — they're so aesthetically pleasing and they practically beg to stay in the glass cabinet.

How it's helping

Horst's jam jar turned espresso tumbler tip is helpful for several reasons.

It wasn't that long ago that a travel mug frenzy overtook TikTok, spurring endless consumption when the Stanley mug went viral and sparked a fad.

As the travel cup craze continued spiking, users stockpiled trendy Stanley mugs in multiple colors — purchases likely destined for a landfill when the symbol inevitably loses its status.

At the height of their popularity, the cups sold for as much as $80 a pop, whereas Horst's money-saving upcycle project cost nothing. Moreover, with multiple jars, her hack would be perfect for serving spill-free iced coffee at an outdoor party.

On balance, commercially produced, reusable tumblers are preferable to single-use plastic, but they have a propensity to harbor hidden mold. Repurposed jam jars lack the nooks and crannies of store-bought tumblers, making them easier to clean.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were bowled over by the simple, 11-second jam jar tip, and a few shared additional ones.

"This jar has become my new favorite cup! Also recently used some jars for plant propagation," one person commented.

"Amen to that!! I always save these jars! They're perfect for reusing and gifting homemade items in," a user said. According to Horst, the espresso to-go cup hack had yet another upside.

"They are literally so cute!! I'm convinced iced coffee tastes better in them!" she remarked.

