Coffee lover shares easy, delicious method to 'pretend [your] house is a cute cafe': 'Highly recommend'

TikToker Sarah Blow (@sarahmblow) shows coffee lovers how to add flair to their home brew drink and use the last bit of jam: Simply add leftover preserves to your java.

The scoop

Do you want to use all that last bit of fruit preserves? Use the simple trick to make a "gorgeous signature latte and pretend [your] house is a cute cafe" by adding some brewed espresso into the almost empty jar. Close the lid and shake it. Then, add your milk, mocha syrup, ice, and the jam/coffee mixture to a mason jar. Stir and enjoy without spending money on a pricey coffee drink outside.

How it's helping

Sarah's simple drink hack is a good way to do more with your leftovers. If you love flavored coffee, you have a new way to add fruity flavor through jam instead of buying separate coffee syrup.

People can save money and buy fewer groceries — which have been on the rise the past five years, per NBC News — by working more with leftovers and almost empty containers. The ability to stretch out food can help manage supply disruptions from droughts and pollinators losing habitats.

Inspiring people to get closer to a "zero waste lifestyle" also allows them to reduce the amount of food in landfills. Discarded food makes up as much as 24% of the municipal solid waste in trash dumps, per the Environmental Protection Agency — making it the largest item there. However, the startup Genecis is tackling this problem by taking leftover food and turning it into sustainable bioplastic.

So what are other people doing with leftovers? The next time you cook with a green onion, propagate it by cutting above the stem and placing it in water. Freeze that leftover sauce from your takeout and add it to another meal later. Make mac-n-cheese with or freeze those cheese cubes after a party.

Organizations are also in on the food waste-saving action. Too Good To Go allows customers to buy excess food from stores and restaurants for up to 50% off. Misfits Market is saving about "500,000 pounds" of bruised but still edible produce and packaged goods for discounts.

What everyone's saying

"Looks fire," said one commenter.

"SoooOoo good highly recommend," Sarah responded to a commenter.

