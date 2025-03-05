User sparks debate after sharing photo of unusual drinking straws: 'The texture hits different'

Straws seem to be a major topic of conversation these days. While the new administration has banned the federal use of paper straws, there are actually even better options to consider.

One Redditor went to r/Anticonsumption to share the types of straws they use.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A few photos showcase glass straws in a variety of colors, including green, black, and clear. Some straws are straight, and some have an angle.

"The glass straws we use to reduce plastic waste," the OP wrote.

According to the New York Times, Americans use 170 million straws or more every single day. Finding alternative solutions for those who refuse to give up their straw-drinking ways is important in the fight to reduce plastic, which is made from dirty energy and takes years to decompose, if at all.

National Geographic reported that only 9% of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, and 79% of it is sitting in landfills or littering the Earth. If we continue at this rate, by 2050 we will have accumulated plastic in landfills 35,000 times heavier than the Empire State Building. Plastics decompose into microplastics, which are finding their way into every crevice of the planet, from our deepest oceans to our highest mountains to the very food we eat.

Having eco-friendly reusable options for reusable items like straws, water bottles, coffee cups, and grocery bags saves money and reduces the amount of single-use plastic waste ending up in our landfills, which are responsible for massive amounts of toxic air pollution that occurs when planet-warming gases like carbon and methane are released as contents decompose.

Glass straws are a great alternative to paper straws, which have the tendency to end up soggy and useless. However, it should be noted that plastic, bamboo, and glass straws have been linked to "forever chemicals," also known as PFAS — synthetic chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances that are resistant to heat, water, and oil and don't break down.

Without being able to know more about the brand itself, silicone and stainless steel are generally the safest bets, as they are not known to carry any risk for PFAS or BPA. When you are able to do sufficient research and can rule out bad chemical contaminants, glass may be the top dog, though, given its transparency.

The straw alternative stirred up a lot of conversation.

"The texture hits different," a Redditor wrote in response to why people need straws at all.

"I don't like the metal ones because I can't really see inside so I never know if they are super clean after a while. Seems much easier to tell with glass straws cuz [they're] see-through. That would also help my habit of straw biting," one person commented.

"As a fellow straw biter, may I suggest silicone straws? You can boil them to disinfect, and if you do a mindless chomp on them, you won't cut your mouth up," another suggested.

