Woman shares money-saving hack using old food containers: 'I'll be remembering this'

Prepping and freezing food offers a range of benefits, from cutting grocery costs to eating healthier.

A woman shared a hack to make this even simpler, and all you need are Mason jars and mayonnaise jar lids.

The scoop

Mason jars make the perfect storage containers for freezing soups and other batch-cooked food, but the lids can become rusty over time, which is far from ideal.

A woman on TikTok has shared a way to make rusty lids a thing of the past. Tiffany (@bornpractical) explained that she had found a handy substitute: plastic mayonnaise pot lids.

This easy hack means she can freeze home-cooked food easily, so there are always meals on hand when they are needed.

How it's helping

Repurposing containers and packaging offers an easy, cost-effective solution for food storage while reducing the need to purchase new items. This saves people a trip to the store and keeps money in the bank.

Repurposing household waste also reduces the amount that people throw away, which means that less trash is sent to landfills, keeping rubbish out of the environment and our waterways. A lot of waste ends up in the rivers and oceans, where it leaches harmful chemicals into the environment and causes harm to wildlife.

There are plenty of ways to repurpose a lot of the waste we throw away, from composting leftover food to repurposing old clothes as cleaning rags. It is also important to know what can be recycled where you live so that any waste that must be thrown out ends up in the best possible place.

Recycling helps repurpose materials so that they can be made into new items, reducing the demand for more raw materials to be extracted, which helps conserve natural resources, reduce energy use, and cut down on pollution.

There are several organizations that can help you recycle. For example, Trashie's Take Back Bag helps you exchange old clothes for rewards, and Audi is accepting donations of old electronics to create new batteries for EVs.

What everyone's saying

Tiffany's hack is a game-changer, judging by what people had to say in the comments section.

"This is creative, I've actually been needing to replace my lids and will try this with my mayo lid when I run out!" wrote one commenter.

"Good to know!" added another. "I'll be remembering this!"

