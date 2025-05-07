  • Home Home

Mom shares money-saving method for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'Such a smart idea'

"Wow."

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

If you're looking for a way to reduce waste and keep your toddler entertained, look no further.

The scoop

A TikTok mom shared a DIY activity for little ones using a staple household item: toilet paper rolls.

@theveryintentionalmama We always find use for toilet paper rolls! #toddleractivities #homeschooling #preschoolactivities #intentionalparenting ♬ original sound - theveryintentionalmama

Mamapreneur The Very Intentional Mama (@theveryintentionalmama) loves toddler activities that are quick and easy to set up, and this one is just that.

All you need is toilet paper rolls, pom-pom balls, tape, and a bowl. Tape the toilet paper rolls to the wall to create tunnels — they can be straight, curved, or however you like. Then let your toddler drop pom-poms through them into the bowl waiting below.

This activity improves fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving while teaching colors, counting, and sorting. It also helps with language development, patience, and focus.

"It kept my baby girl occupied for quite some time," the TikToker wrote in the comments.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

It seems silly to go out and buy educational materials when you have all the tools you need right in front of you. It's a money-saving, waste-reducing way to help foster critical development. Especially with the way kids roll through toys, this saves the stress of having to spend money on something they may not enjoy or be bored with a week later. 

There are all kinds of games you can create with toilet paper rolls for your kids. It's great to have options so you can figure out which one your child likes best. Beyond child development, this hack is also eco-friendly as it conserves resources, minimizes energy, reduces pollution, and keeps waste out of landfills. 

Toilet paper rolls aren't the only household item that can be repurposed. Glass jars are another great item where the upcycling possibilities are endless. You can even repurpose and do more with food that you would normally throw away, which is especially important since food is the largest source of waste found in landfills today.

Stay mindful of waste and get familiar with the recycling options in your area. If you're getting rid of old clothes or electronics, look into opportunities to make money. Many stores and brands have take-back programs, or there are companies like Trashie that will reward you for recycling.

What everyone's saying

The DIY toilet paper roll activity received a warm welcome from the TikTok community.

"Love a simple fundamental toddler activity," a comment raved.

"Wow. Such a smart idea," wrote another.

