Creative cook shares game-changing hack for using up the last bit of jam in a jar: 'This is brilliant'

Even when you scrape and scrape, you never seem to be able to remove the last thin layer from the jam jar, but clever TikTokers shared a creative and tasty solution to the problem.

The scoop

The Thirsty Gals (@thethirstygals) posted a video demonstrating how to turn a leftover jam jar into a cocktail.

"Did you know you can make a delicious cocktail when you're down to the end of a jam jar? It's the perfect way to use that thin layer of jam that you can never fully scrape up," they explained in the caption.

The recipe works with any flavor jam. Add 2 ounces of gin and 1 ounce of lemon juice. Replace the lid and shake up the jar. Then, top it all off with club soda and a garnish.

How it's helping

Using the jam jar as both a drinking vessel and a flavoring agent in a beverage is an effective way to get the most out of your food dollar at the store. Reducing food waste by even 10% can save you $75 on your grocery bill annually, and more can be done when you make use of your leftovers.

A variety of companies are also popping up to help you get the most out of your food dollar. Flashfood and Too Good To Go work with grocery stores and restaurants to get deals on surplus food before it gets tossed.

Plus, once you're done with your cocktail, you can clean the jar and repurpose it for storage around the house, reducing your consumption of new materials. Even though glass is recyclable, only about one-third gets recycled in the United States, according to Chemical and Engineering News, due to a variety of factors, particularly the lack of easy infrastructure for people to get materials recycled.

The average American produces about five pounds of trash per day, per the Environmental Protection Agency. When trash breaks down in landfills, it releases planet-warming gases and causes other complications. By keeping food and material waste out of landfills, you help not only the planet but also your wallet.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved the idea of making a jammy cocktail.

"This is brilliant!" one person declared.

"Wow, love a jam jar cocktail, this looks so yummy," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.