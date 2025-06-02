Artist shares clever method to give old food jars new life: 'What a great way to reuse'

Released every year around the holidays, the Bonne Maman advent calendar has become a coveted gift. One crafty fan of the jams was clever enough to turn the mini jars into cute paint containers.

Keeley (@keels.keelss) is a TikToker who shares excerpts of their life and crafting content on their channel. In one clip, they show how they repurposed the cute jam jars into portable and sealable containers for gouache paint. This type of paint, like watercolor, needs to be mixed with water, so the diminutive jars were the perfect size to get the right balance of pigment and water.

Keeley does their upcycling properly and removes the label and any sticky residue with some soap and water before they start their art project. They showed five different colors, but with the advent calendar, they should have two dozen jars, meaning they may need to find numerous ways to repurpose them.

Glass vessels are some of the most versatile items that can be rescued from your trash. Pasta sauce jars can be used as freezer containers, bottles can be turned into cute centerpieces, and even spice containers can become toothpick holders.

While our recycling system in the U.S. may leave something to be desired, glass can be recycled over and over. According to Recycle Now, "Glass is 100% recyclable and can be endlessly recycled with no loss of quality."

Unfortunately, only about 30% of glass in the U.S. is effectively recycled, as reported by the EPA. By looking to other countries, though, there is hope on the horizon. In one report, the European Container Glass Federation found that the EU recycles 80% of its glass on average.

Hopefully, with role models to follow, the U.S. can make progress toward a more circular economy.

Beyond the environmental benefits that come from recycling and reusing your waste, tips like this can save you money. When it comes to crafting, the cost of specialized products can add up quickly. Instead of buying a paint palette, just grab the cute jars you have on hand!

Other crafters in the comments loved this cute hack.

"Love it! What a great way to reuse the cute little jars too," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "THEY'RE SO CUTE!!!! I also love that yellow color!"

