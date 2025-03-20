Mom shares money-saving hack to try when your coffee maker is on the fritz: 'This is a fantastic video'

When faced with a broken or faulty household item, it's easy to default to the classic human impulse of laziness. Just throw the old one out, and replace it.

But, if you're willing to put your back into it, there's often another worthwhile way. A TikTok video from Laura (@_momma_laura_) showed how to fix a Keurig coffee maker, avoiding the knock-on environmental effects of throwing the machine out and replacing it.

The scoop

Over the course of a nearly four-minute video, Laura details every step of the process, beginning with finding a flathead screwdriver, a pair of needle nose pliers, and a Phillips screwdriver.

Laura starts by removing three screws on the bottom of the device, two of which are underneath pieces of rubber that can be removed with the pliers.

You can then take the rest of the machine's outer casing apart, starting with the black square piece on top and then the rest of the housing, which can be pried off as one piece using the flathead screwdriver.

After removing all the outer pieces, Laura shows the location of the thermostat and the reset button that can fix the device, using a straightened out paper clip to push the button down until a click can be heard.

After checking to make sure the fix worked, Laura then shows how to reassemble the machine's protective shell.

How it's helping

As Laura says many times, the chief benefit she finds from fixing her Keurig rather than replacing it is saving $150.

When you pay that much money for an item, you owe it to yourself and your bank account to try addressing the issue on your own. If you can't figure it out after that, there's always the internet or a customer service representative from the manufacturer.

There are also the environmental benefits of keeping the Keurig rather than trashing it. The casing Laura removed was predominantly made of plastics, which of course contribute to a massive pollution problem around the globe. The combination of wiring and other electronic materials also makes these kinds of devices notoriously difficult to dispose of properly, as the United Nations has documented.

What everyone's saying

Sometimes, the best hacks are hiding in plain sight, and many commenters seemed excited about this handy instructional video for that reason.

"This is a fantastic video!" one commenter wrote. "Thank you so much for saving us from having to buy another one as well!!!"

"It was very helpful, thanks!" a second response read. "[Your video] was helpful … because it gave me the bravery to pull off the covers and start to fix it."

