TikToker shares the ultimate hack for making the perfect coffee creamer at home: ‘It’s like dessert in a cup’

There are so many nut milk recipes on the internet, but this one has a special, sweet kick to it.

In a viral video, plant-based TikToker Alexa Soto (@alexafuelednaturally) shows how she makes cinnamon vanilla pecan milk at home.

The TikTok gives viewers a step-by-step guide on the required ingredients, how to make the milk, and how she stores the milk afterward. The post has since garnered over 140,000 views.

“It’s like dessert in a cup,” Sotos says during the video. “I like to drink it with lots and lots of ice, but you can also have it in a latte.”

While most kinds of milk go well with coffee, swapping it for this cinnamon vanilla pecan milk can add more spice and flavor.

The video starts by showing an inviting kitchen countertop with a container of cinnamon vanilla pecan milk. Soto then pours the milk into a glass over ice, following it with two espresso shots.

Soto goes on to say that the delicious pecan milk is inspired by Agua Fresca de Nuez, a familiar and refreshing Latin American drink commonly found in Mexico. While these drinks typically have dairy, this creator wanted to provide a vegan option for consumers interested in plant-based recipes.

In the video’s caption, Soto includes the ingredients: one cup of pecans, three medjool dates (pits removed, add two or three more for sweeter milk), half of a cinnamon stick, four cups of filtered water, a pinch of salt, and one teaspoon of vanilla.

“You just blend it with water, salt, and vanilla, and I like choosing that milk bag to get it nice and smooth,” she adds.

TikTok commenters seemed to love the recipe, with one TikToker sharing, “Omg, imagine this with coffee?!”

Another commenter had a more practical question, asking how long the milk lasts in the fridge. Soto says it lasts for at least four days.

