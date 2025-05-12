Thrifter issues plea after filming 'dire' situation involving dropped-off items: 'All these clothes are going to landfills'

"You inspired me to thrift and I'm never looking back."

TikToker Ally Purugganan (@allyduhrey), an experienced thrifter, shared a video highlighting a "dire" situation at a Houston thrift store.

Capturing the back storage room full of clothing, she pointed out that "all these clothes are going to landfills when they are not bought."

The thrift store she was shopping in was massive. Ally demonstrated how it was difficult to even browse clothing on the racks on the store floor because there were so many garments that it made pushing the items difficult.

She also showed a customer's cart full of great clothes, stating that there are so many fantastic items that she sees full carts "on the regular."

Ally explained the importance of thrifting as she captured the back storage room full of clothing — the backstock. There was no room on the shopping floor for the abundance of apparel the thrift store had taken in.

She pleaded with followers to help alleviate the problem by thrifting and encouraging others to do the same.

You can save a great deal of money by shopping at thrift stores. Prices are a fraction of the original cost, and you can often find high-quality designer merchandise.

When we shop at thrift stores, we are also giving clothing and other items a new life and keeping them out of landfills. By reusing or repurposing used clothing, we are also decreasing the demand for new products. Since the clothing industry is a huge contributor to planet-warming pollution, the less they manufacture, the better it is for the environment.

Millions of tons of textile waste ends up in landfills every year, and by shopping secondhand, we are extending the lifespan of clothing and minimizing waste. By thrifting, you are contributing to a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle.

As thrifting is gaining popularity for sustainability and cost savings, it is also a trending hobby. Many thrifters share their great finds on social media, and the thrill of the hunt — finding a super valuable or rare item at a great price — keeps thrifters coming back for more.

Ally wants others to get in on the trend and felt validated in her mission to spread the word in order to enact greater change when a fellow shopper expressed that she inspired them to thrift. Viewers of her video were equally enthusiastic.

One inspired commenter shared that "every time I watch your videos it makes me want to go thriftingggg."

Another thankful follower said, "You inspired me to thrift, and I'm never looking back."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.