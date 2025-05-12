  • Business Business

Thrifter issues plea after filming 'dire' situation involving dropped-off items: 'All these clothes are going to landfills'

"You inspired me to thrift and I'm never looking back."

by Kristen Carr
"You inspired me to thrift and I'm never looking back."

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker Ally Purugganan (@allyduhrey), an experienced thrifter, shared a video highlighting a "dire" situation at a Houston thrift store.

Capturing the back storage room full of clothing, she pointed out that "all these clothes are going to landfills when they are not bought."

@allyduhrey the backroom is lowk scary🥲 #thrift #thrifting ♬ original sound - Ally Purugganan

The thrift store she was shopping in was massive. Ally demonstrated how it was difficult to even browse clothing on the racks on the store floor because there were so many garments that it made pushing the items difficult. 

She also showed a customer's cart full of great clothes, stating that there are so many fantastic items that she sees full carts "on the regular."

Ally explained the importance of thrifting as she captured the back storage room full of clothing — the backstock. There was no room on the shopping floor for the abundance of apparel the thrift store had taken in.

She pleaded with followers to help alleviate the problem by thrifting and encouraging others to do the same.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

You can save a great deal of money by shopping at thrift stores. Prices are a fraction of the original cost, and you can often find high-quality designer merchandise.

When we shop at thrift stores, we are also giving clothing and other items a new life and keeping them out of landfills. By reusing or repurposing used clothing, we are also decreasing the demand for new products. Since the clothing industry is a huge contributor to planet-warming pollution, the less they manufacture, the better it is for the environment.

Millions of tons of textile waste ends up in landfills every year, and by shopping secondhand, we are extending the lifespan of clothing and minimizing waste. By thrifting, you are contributing to a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle.

As thrifting is gaining popularity for sustainability and cost savings, it is also a trending hobby. Many thrifters share their great finds on social media, and the thrill of the hunt — finding a super valuable or rare item at a great price — keeps thrifters coming back for more.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Ally wants others to get in on the trend and felt validated in her mission to spread the word in order to enact greater change when a fellow shopper expressed that she inspired them to thrift. Viewers of her video were equally enthusiastic.

One inspired commenter shared that "every time I watch your videos it makes me want to go thriftingggg."

Another thankful follower said, "You inspired me to thrift, and I'm never looking back."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x