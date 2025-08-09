Shopper thrilled after uncovering detail of item found at secondhand store: 'I am absolutely in love'

A Reddit user recently found an incredible chair at a second-hand store and had to share their find with r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I am absolutely in love with this chair, and for $29, yes pease!" wrote the original poster.

Incredibly, the poster also found a retail price for the same chair online for $2,850.

High-value furniture thrift hauls like this don't happen every day, but they aren't entirely unprecedented either. Beautiful rocking chairs, armchairs, and desk chairs have also been snagged for dirt cheap at second-hand stores.

Saving a few bucks is a great reason to shop used, but there are lots of other benefits. Mainly, thrifting prevents items from going to a landfill. When left to decompose over time, items produce methane. Methane traps heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. That heat also contributes to ice cap melt and the rising sea levels that come with it. Plus, methane is another factor in ocean acidification, which is ravaging marine ecosystems.

Many items left in the landfill will shed microplastics. These particles find their way into our food systems and are linked to all sorts of endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health issues when ingested.

Thrifting generates benefits upstream, too. By avoiding the need to make new items, shoppers are able to limit the ecological damage of the manufacturing process.

Plus, there's an undeniable thrill when you find exactly what you're looking for, or find something you didn't even know you wanted.

Reddit commenters were floored by the gothic style of the chair the original poster snagged.

"I love it! This gothic style stuff is always so fun!" said one community member.

"Wow, I almost bought that chair from the catalogue when it was under $500. It has really appreciated, and YOU absolutely found a heavenly haul, congrats!!!" said another Reddit user.

