Scientists make alarming discovery about nanoplastics and immune cells — here's who could be at risk

From fertility risks to neurological diseases and lung disorders, the ubiquity of these tiny pollutants in the atmosphere spells bad news for human health.

Scientists are improving their understanding of the effects microplastics and nanoplastics can have on the body.

From fertility risks to neurological disease and lung disorder links, the ubiquity of these tiny atmospheric pollutants spells bad news for human health.

In a study published in the Scientific Reports journal, shared by Nature.com, researchers sought to discover the impacts nanoplastics can have on the intestines.

What's happening?

Scientists from China used mice to determine how polystyrene particles could affect cell absorption by macrophages, which are the "major defense against foreign substances in the intestine."

They chose polystyrene as it was cited as one of the world's most widely used types of plastics, typically in the packaging of consumer products.

In fact, data from Statista notes that the global production capacity of polystyrene was 15.44 million metric tons (about 34 billion pounds) in 2022, which could increase to 16.75 million metric tons (about 36.9 billion pounds) by 2026.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The study found polystyrene can be "rapidly internalized into macrophages and were toxic to macrophage activity."

Why are these findings concerning?

The study detailed that an imbalance in macrophage polarization is linked to the progression of autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

It also confirmed that a concentration point can be reached to "aggravate the disease progress." With that in mind, the scientists advised avoiding water in plastic bottles and food that is pre-packaged or made with a "high degree of processing" — particularly for autoimmune and autoinflammatory disease patients.

Scientists will soon try to verify these findings and examine how these microplastics can cause or exacerbate these diseases.

What can be done to avoid microplastics?

As the study noted, avoiding plastic bottles can help to reduce the risk of the associated diseases from microplastics. Buying a reusable bottle that you can fill with water from the tap at home or from public water fountains can help you steer clear of single-use plastics.

Not only will this reduce the risk of illness, it will also help the planet. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 1 million plastic bottles are bought every minute, and many will not be recycled.

Conventional plastic is made from petrochemicals, meaning the material causes environmental damage throughout its lifecycle. If bottles aren't recycled, they typically end up in landfills or water sources, where they will not degrade for decades and will shed microplastics and leach polluting chemicals all the while.

Avoiding disposable takeaway tubs and trays is a sensible move, too. Taking your own sealable glass food boxes to restaurants is an environmentally friendly way to bring home any food you just can't quite finish. What's more, it removes the temptation to simply put a plastic container to reheat food in the microwave, which the study suggests increases exposure to microplastics.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.