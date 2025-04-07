Thrift shopper elated after discovering the true value of item bought for less than $10: 'I couldn't stop thinking about it'

A thrift store shopper took to Reddit to celebrate an incredible find they made in their local store.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared the story of a gorgeous office chair they discovered for a truly incredible price.

"So yesterday, I found this gorgeous office chair up front at a store at my local Goodwill, but it didn't have a price tag," they said. "I asked about it, and they told me their policy is to re-price untagged items, and it would be back on the floor in the morning. I couldn't stop thinking about it, so I showed up right when the doors opened. Sure enough, there it was — for $9.99. The leather seat and handcrafted wood caught my eye, and it just felt expensive."

They got it home and did a quick image search on the chair, and they discovered that it retails for $840. An incredible find at an even more incredible price.

Other than some minor cosmetic dings on the chair's arms, it's in good condition and could look good as new with a little bit of TLC and some varnish.

Thrifting is an incredible way to save money and help the environment. It helps prevent goods like clothes, appliances, and furniture from ending up in landfills, keeping trash piles in check. On top of that, landfills produce what's known as landfill gas, a byproduct of the breakdown of materials, which is a mix of 50 percent methane and 50 percent carbon dioxide.

Landfills accounted for 14 percent of methane emissions in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, making them the third-largest producer of the planet-warming gas. They were the equivalent of 24 million gas-powered cars, and had the carbon dioxide emissions of 13 million homes in the U.S. Buying secondhand clothes and furniture keeps it from adding to that total.

For more info on the benefits and tips on thrifting, check out our handy guide.

Commenters were thrilled by the find.

"Now that's the kind of thrifting story I love," one said.

"Beautiful chair at an absolutely great price," another said, "Good for you!"

