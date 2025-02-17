Scientists just confirmed a terrifying trend in extreme droughts — here's what you need to know

"You may be hearing the term megadrought more frequently in the future."

Scientists are warning about a rise in prolonged droughts that could have major impacts on our planet's people and its ecosystems.

What's happening?

"Megadroughts are persistent, multi-year drought events that stand out as especially extreme in terms of severity, duration, or spatial extent when compared to other droughts of the last two thousand years," according to the National Integrated Drought Information System's definition.

You may be hearing the term megadrought more frequently in the future. Scientists say they are increasing worldwide.

"Over the last 30 years, Earth has experienced an uptick in both frequency and intensity of these punishing, persistent droughts that can last years to decades," Science News wrote in a summary of a new study on megadroughts. The report was published in the journal Science in January.

Scientists are already well aware that the intensity and frequency of droughts have been spiking as our world warms. The authors of this latest study wanted to find out if megadroughts — the longest-lasting form of this phenomenon — are seeing similar increases.

What they found is that persistent multiyear drought events are indeed happening more often and becoming more severe on a global scale. The researchers also were able to identify regions that are home to vegetation that is highly susceptible to megadroughts.

Why is a rising rate of megadroughts important?

Megadroughts threaten food crops and put United States reservoirs, water supplies, and hydroelectric power at risk.

For instance, Lake Powell has been feeling the effect of a megadrought. The lake, as well as the surrounding area, is a favorite vacation spot for around two million people every year. It has nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline stretching across two states, according to Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas. It is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S., storing water for Upper Basin states and supplying water to states including Arizona, California, and Nevada.

The Southwest has been enduring a megadrought for at least the past two decades, according to recent reports. Lake Powell's water level dipped to record lows during the spring of 2023, down to just 22% of its capacity. Fortunately, it recovered a bit later that year because of a combination of wet weather and melting from record snowpack.

The water level has been dropping fairly steadily since last summer and was around 34% of its capacity in early February. About 77% of Utah and over 99% of Arizona, the two states that are home to Lake Powell, were experiencing drought conditions as of mid-February.

What's being done about megadroughts?

The National Drought Mitigation Center has some suggestions for water conservation measures that can help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions. Water recycling and using native plants for landscaping, or else "xeriscaping" with designs needing low-to-no water use, can help.

However, combatting the impacts of our rapidly warming climate will take a much bigger effort, including transitioning from dirty energy sources to renewable options. Ways to cut planet-warming carbon pollution include installing solar panels, driving an electric vehicle, and stopping the trickle of power used by energy vampires.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.