Scientists issue ominous warning about state of world's oceans: 'Appears inevitable within the coming years'

We're running out of time to save our world's oceans, according to a new report released by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

What's happening?

As reported by France 24, the study outlines an alarming future: in just a few years, our oceans may no longer be capable of properly sustaining life or helping to regulate the Earth's climate, thanks to intense acidification.

According to the report, ocean acidification is one of nine critical Earth system processes, or planetary boundaries, responsible for regulating life-support systems on Earth. The planetary boundaries create a safe range for humans to maintain a stable and resilient Earth. When a boundary is surpassed, the likelihood of permanently damaging Earth's life-support functions increases significantly. With each boundary crossed, the risk of irreversible damage rises even more.

Six of the nine planetary boundaries have already been violated, per the Potsdam Institute report, and if trends of ocean acidification continue as researchers have predicted, a seventh breach is not far behind.

The biggest culprit behind ocean acidification is the world's ongoing generation of carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas.

"As CO2 emissions increase, more of it dissolves in seawater ... making the oceans more acidic," said Boris Sakschewski, one of the lead authors, per France 24. "Even with rapid emission cuts, some level of continued acidification may be unavoidable due to the CO2 already emitted and the time it takes for the ocean system to respond."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Therefore, breaching the ocean acidification boundary appears inevitable within the coming years," he warned.

Why is ocean acidification concerning?

Discussions of ocean acidification often refer to it as the "osteoporosis of the sea" thanks to its ability to disintegrate important minerals used by oysters, clams, lobsters, shrimp, coral reefs, and other marine life to build their shells and exoskeletons — as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has detailed.

As integral parts of the ecosystem, significant losses of these creatures would devastate other marine life that rely on them for food or shelter, other animals that depend on that marine life, and so on and so forth, creating a domino effect that could eventually lead to the death of most, if not all, life in the world's oceans.

Ocean acidification would also cripple a major source of food for humans. According to the EU, the oceans account for approximately 15% of global protein intake. Local and global economies are also at risk, with one 2015 study from Oregon State University revealing that the United States' $1 billion shellfishing industry could see crippling losses. NOAA also noted the danger to Alaska's fisheries, including the loss of more than 100,000 jobs.

Studies have shown ocean acidification would put human health at risk, too, as a result of increased pollution, including that from toxic algae blooms. Ocean acidification can make toxic algae species more dangerous, as blooms can release more toxins, become increasingly quick to appear, and happen more frequently.

Plus, ocean acidification disrupts the ocean's ability to absorb pollution. Oceans have taken up about 30% of human carbon emissions released into our atmosphere primarily from burning fossil fuels, according to a study by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

What's being done about ocean acidification?

To avoid the devastating effects of ocean acidification, the root and No. 1 contributor to the problem — carbon dioxide emissions — must be addressed.

This includes plans for reduced, or net-zero emissions operations by switching to zero-emission vehicles like EVs, zero-emission buildings and infrastructure, and energy transitions to green energy production such as wind and solar.

Individuals can play their part in reducing carbon emissions by also making cleaner energy choices, such as switching to an EV or installing rooftop solar. Even growing your own produce at home, or riding a bike or taking public transit can make a difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.