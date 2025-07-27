  • Home Home

Thrift store shopper in disbelief after spotting price tag on nostalgic household item: 'That is stunning'

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Reddit user is gaining attention for a secondhand score that combines comfort and unbeatable value for the price of a few lattes.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user shared a photo of a gracefully curved Bentwood rocking chair. "Just found this Bentwood rocking chair for $25. I love her," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Bentwood rockers, originally popularized in the 19th century by German-Austrian cabinetmaker Michael Thonet, are prized today for their durability and iconic craftsmanship.

Although modern versions exist, the quality of older furniture, which often boasts real wood and durable features, can be hard to find in today's big-box furniture stores.

A $25 price tag is a fraction of what similar chairs go for online or at antique stores. But it's also more than a financial win.

Thrifting offers an accessible way to build a home filled with beauty and character. Plus, it's a great way to spot high-quality, long-lasting items that stand the test of time.

It also keeps items out of landfills and gives new life to pieces that might otherwise be tossed. For instance, one Redditor shared how they scored a walnut jewelry box for just $14.99, while another creatively upcycled a hutch into a custom kitchen island for their daughter's apartment.

Some savvy thrifters are even able to turn a profit from high-end furniture that retails for much more than the thrift store price. Secondhand shoppers get great deals on everyday items and sometimes find rare treasures to keep for themselves or sell for a profit.

Such finds highlight what makes thrifting so rewarding: the thrill of the hunt, the stories attached to old pieces, and the chance to decorate sustainably while sticking to a budget.

The chair's vintage charm and sculptural lines caught the eye of fellow Redditors, with one commenting: "Wow that is stunning. What a find!"

"Absolutely beautiful!" wrote one Redditor.

Another user added: "Had one of these in our house as a kid. I spent hours upon hours with it flipped upside down. It was my spacecraft!"

