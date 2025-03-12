  • Home Home

Thrift shopper stuns furniture lovers with $15 find that looks far more expensive: 'That's a steal'

"It looks like it is in pristine condition."

by Sam Westmoreland
A Redditor took to the social media platform to celebrate an incredible thrift store find at a stunning price. 

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared photos of a beautiful La-Z-Boy chair that turned out to be a "perfect match for [their] home office." 

The main picture shows off a wheeled armchair in absolutely stellar condition. The piece of furniture suits the aesthetic of the office, and, to top it off, the original poster says they got the chair for just $15. That's even less than the thrift store's price tag, thanks to a discount. 

While that specific chair does not appear to be manufactured by La-Z-Boy anymore, their office chairs cost a minimum of $379 and currently can run up to $569 on their website.  

Furniture waste is a growing concern in the United States. More and more of it is ending up in landfills, which also means more and more is being created to replace it. 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings were thrown away in 2018, a number that has steadily risen since 1960, when just 2.2 million tons were pitched. This is a massive factor in the continued overflow of landfills and contributes to pollution in our atmosphere, driven both by the breaking down of old furniture and the manufacture of new pieces.

Watch now: IKEA wants to pay you for your old furniture

Thrifting is a great way to find fantastic furniture for your home at incredibly low prices. If you know where to look, you can find pieces that fit your style and come at a fraction of the original price

Commenters were stunned by the OP's furniture find. 

"Oh wow that is in clean & barely used condition," one said. "For $15 that's a steal imo." 

"It looks like it is in pristine condition," said another. 

"Amazing!" said a third. "Perfect color for your walls." 

