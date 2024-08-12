Experts raise concerns after dangerous levels of toxic 'forever chemicals' appear in waterway near garment factories: 'The fashion export industry should not get a free pass'

The first study of PFAS pollution in water in one of the world's major fashion hubs showed dangerous levels of toxic "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are called forever chemicals because they don't break down and can remain in the environment for thousands of years. They're toxic even at low levels and are found everywhere, including in our clothing.

In the study, researchers examined river, lake, and tap water near textile manufacturing centers in Bangladesh. They found evidence that the industry could be a "significant source" of PFAS water pollution, with PFAS in 87% of surface water samples and three of four tap water samples.

Most of the samples, taken in 2019 and 2022, exceeded contamination limits established in Europe; the country does not regulate PFAS, the Guardian reported in a summary of the work.

"The water bodies are major sources of irrigation, agriculture, industrial development, and drinking water," lead author Shahriar Hossain told the outlet. "We found that water is contaminated with highly toxic chemicals and consider this a big problem that needs to be addressed."

Why is PFAS pollution important?

PFAS have been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, and many other health issues.

Since the substances are ubiquitous, it's likely impossible to avoid them, but you can lower your risk by taking steps such as using alternatives to nonstick cookware, including ceramic and stainless steel pots and pans.

You can also opt for glass food containers over plastic ones and buy carpet and furniture that have not been treated with stain-resistant coatings.

"Bangladesh is an international textiles manufacturing hub, and the prevalence of toxic chemical emissions from this sector puts our residents at higher risk," said Siddika Sultana, the executive director of the Environment and Social Development Organization, which helped produce the study. "The fashion export industry should not get a free pass to contaminate our rivers, lakes, and taps with PFAS."

What's being done about PFAS pollution?

The Guardian pointed out that Bangladesh signed the Stockholm Convention treaty, which banned some PFAS as part of its bid to "protect human health and the environment from persistent organic pollutants."

But while the government bears some responsibility, the buck really stops with the corporations doing the polluting. The study named Benetton, C&A, Calvin Klein, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, and Zara as the probable culprits in this case.

"These brand-name companies have tremendous market influence and should demand PFAS-free products," the authors wrote. "Some of the companies have publicly committed to ending their sales of products with PFAS."

