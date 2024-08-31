  • Tech Tech

Scientists make disturbing discovery after studying microplastics in pigs — here's what you need to know

The animals were then euthanized following standard protocols, and tissue samples were collected for examination.

by Doric Sam
The animals were then euthanized following standard protocols, and tissue samples were collected for examination.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists have explored the effects microplastics can have on the nervous system connected to pigs' digestive systems — which have similarities to humans' digestive systems — and the results are unsettling.

What's happening?

Dr. Priyom Bose, who holds a doctorate in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India, discussed the study's findings in News-Medical. It determined that oral exposure to microplastics can trigger an inflammatory response in the enteric nervous system (ENS). The research was published in the journal Nutrients and shared by MDPI.

Bose explained that the ENS "regulates proper immune response, as well as enzyme and electrolyte secretion, within the jejunum," which is "the middle part of the small intestine where food digestion and nutrient absorption occur." 

As Bose noted, the "association between the ENS and digestive tract in pigs is similar to that of humans."

Fifteen sexually immature pigs were studied after being orally administered a capsule applicator of microplastics once daily over 28 days. The animals were then euthanized following standard protocols, and tissue samples were collected for examination.

The study suggested that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion, though the researchers say that additional study is needed, per Bose.

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

Why is this study important?

Scientists are particularly concerned about the potential health impacts of microplastics. While the full effects are still being researched, early signs suggest they could be linked to health issues such as cancer, heart disease, and fertility problems. 

As Bose noted: "The presence of microplastics in humans has been confirmed in the placenta, breast milk, feces, lungs, blood, spleen, sputum, and bronchoalveolar fluid."

In addition to the impact on human health, microplastics don't break down naturally, so they persist in the environment and can be extremely difficult to clean up.

What can be done about this?

To help combat this issue and reduce your exposure to microplastics, you can explore plastic-free alternatives for everyday products and make small changes like choosing reusable bottles and containers, which can prevent plastic pollution, protect wildlife from being exposed to plastic, and save you money in the long run. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x