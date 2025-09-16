  • Home Home

Resident sparks backlash with photo of neighbor's strange landscaping issue: 'Awful in so many ways'

by Simon Sage
A Redditor shared a picture of their neighbor's lawn to r/mildlyinteresting, which spawned a fiery conversation about artificial grass. 

"My neighbor's AstroTurf is growing weeds," noted the original poster alongside the photo. 

This isn't the first time artificial turf has failed to stop weeds from growing on it, either. Plastic lawns are notoriously poor replacements for the real thing. They absorb lots of heat, making them potentially unbearable to walk on in the summer. Because they aren't permeable, they can retain pet urine smells, which takes care to address. 

The supposed low-maintenance aspect of fake grass is exposed as a misconception. And worst of all, it's often very expensive to install.

They aren't especially good for the environment either. Fake lawns are known to leach harmful chemicals into local soils. Microplastics introduced by artificial turf can find their way into our food systems

Once ingested, these particles carry a host of digestive, renal, immune, endocrine, circulatory, and reproductive health risks. The PFAS (or "forever chemicals") found in plastic lawns also threaten endocrine systems, and may be linked to delayed developmental cycles, lower fertility, and increased cancer risks

Some municipalities have tried to support these replacements as a way of curbing lawn watering. After experiencing the negative side effects of artificial turf, though, some realized that native plants are the best drought-resistant alternative.   

Upgrading your yard is as easy as planting species that have evolved for the climate and that support pollinators. On top of saving money on monthly water bills, a rich root system in your yard has the added bonus of preventing soil erosion, which brings its own costs to fix.  

The Reddit community was almost unanimously against artificial turf. 

"Good. This plastic s*** is awful in so many ways," said one of the top-voted replies. 

"Imagine hating nature so much you put in PLASTIC grass to hold onto the lawn aesthetic," said another community member. "Instead of planting and gardening for the eco region with natives that can survive the weather… And then the weeds grow through the plastic anyway."

