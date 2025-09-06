Disturbing new study reveals widespread hazard that can damage children's brains: 'There can be absolutely no doubt'

"There is no level below which you don't see impacts."

Children who have been exposed to a common agricultural pesticide before birth exhibit signs of delayed brain development and motor function.

Researchers found that the pesticide chlorpyrifos is linked to disturbing damage to children's brains.

What's happening?

As The New Lede reported, a research team studied brain abnormalities in children prenatally exposed to chlorpyrifos. The findings were published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

The study results revealed that chlorpyrifos exposure is tied to cellular, metabolic, and molecular effects on a fetus's brain. Several years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would enforce a partial ban on chlorpyrifos. However, it has continued to allow its use on 11 crops.

The researchers found that chlorpyrifos can permeate the placenta, and there is no safe level of exposure. Although farmworkers and their families are at the most significant risk, others who live near farms also experience noticeable brain effects.

The team studied the children of Dominican and African American mothers who were exposed to chlorpyrifos during their pregnancies between 1998 and 2005. These mothers did not work on farms but instead lived in New York City apartments that were fumigated with chlorpyrifos to deter insects.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

MRI scans of the children, now ages six to 14, showed that those with the highest exposure levels were more likely to have abnormal brain pathways, impaired nerve insulation, reduced blood flow to the brain, and other brain issues.

"With more exposure, we saw more brain effects, but there is no level below which you don't see impacts," said Dr. Bradley Peterson, lead author of the study, per The New Lede.

Why are pesticides' harmful impacts significant?

Pesticides are hazardous to human health and the environment. Chronic exposure and even limited exposure during vulnerable times like pregnancy and early childhood are linked to health issues, including cancer and brain damage, according to UNICEF.

Meanwhile, studies of other pesticides have drawn a connection between exposure and disrupted endocrine, hormonal, and reproductive development. Research shows that pesticides can also contribute to devastating outcomes, such as stillborn babies.

In the environment, traditional pesticides contaminate soil and water while disrupting ecosystems and wildlife habitats. When sprayed on crops, they also harm non-target species, such as beneficial bees and birds.

What's being done to protect babies from pesticides?

Researchers are emphasizing the undeniable connection between pesticides and babies' brain development, urging government leaders to ban harmful chemicals used to kill pests.

"This is a stellar study, and there can be absolutely no doubt that exposure to chlorpyrifos damages children's brains," said Nathan Donley from the Center for Biological Diversity. "It's up to the Trump administration to decide whether it will prioritize the health of our children or industry profits."

A full ban on chlorpyrifos will help keep children safe from brain damage caused by pesticides. Chemical companies and growers who have challenged past bans must be made aware of the severe health risks associated with using this product.

As an individual, learning about and sharing research studies like this helps raise public awareness about the issues surrounding pesticide use and its impact on maternal and fetal health.

You can also be more mindful about the foods you eat and buy organic fruits and vegetables when possible. When organic options are not available, ensure that you thoroughly wash the produce you buy to minimize your risk of pesticide ingestion.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.