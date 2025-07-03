Homeowner hit with backlash after sharing photo of backyard landscaping issue: 'Nature is trying to teach you a lesson'

Artificial turf is often marketed as a no-fuss way to keep your lawn looking green. But as one Reddit user recently shared, that's not always the reality. In a post on r/landscaping, the homeowner shared their struggles with real grass growing through their synthetic turf years after installation.

"Had our artificial grass down 7-8 years now and the last few years we've started to get patches of grass growing on it. I've tried home made and store bought weedkiller over the last few years but it doesn't seem to have helped and this year looks like even more is sprouting," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Naturally, a homeowner with artificial grass would want advice on keeping their turf tidy and green. But the reality, which some users in the comments pointed out, is that artificial grass is more trouble than it's worth.

"To get rid of it, start dumping herbicide or salt. On a regular [basis]. Your yard will become a natural disaster, but, hey, you got fake grass," one commenter said. "Fake turf is low maintenance, not no maintenance."

The fact is, artificial grass requires some maintenance. The OP mentioned that they rake and brush their lawn regularly, and for homeowners with pets, it's essential to clean up pet waste, including urine, so it doesn't smell or grow bacteria.

The kicker? Synthetic turf can cost $5 to $20 per square foot to install.

Turf blades degrade over time under sunlight and weather, shedding microplastics into the environment and exposing families and pets to toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals" because of how long they remain in our bodies and ecosystems. Turf also retains heat (adding to the urban heat island effect), harms the soil underneath, and is bad for the environment in general.

Fortunately, there are better alternatives. Upgrading to a natural lawn doesn't require as much maintenance as you might think. Native plants don't need much water, reducing your utility bills. Plus, they make your yard friendly for pollinators, which are essential for protecting our food security.

Upgrading your yard with clover or buffalo grass cover and eco-friendly techniques such as xeriscaping can also slash your water bills. Even rewilding your yard only partially offers big benefits.

As one Redditor put it, "Nature is trying to teach you a lesson for putting that s*** down in the first place."

Another added, channeling Jeff Goldblum, "Life uhhh finds a way."

