Researchers highlight terrifying multi-generational consequences of PFAS and pesticides: 'Can interfere with the normal functioning'

A recent report has confirmed a concerning connection between harmful health effects in humans and fluorine exposure through common chemicals and pesticides.

What's happening?

A team of researchers based in China published a review that analyzed 80 studies about

chemicals and pesticides that disrupt the endocrine system, which is responsible for hormone creation and distribution.

They focused their investigation on seven types of fluorine-containing pesticides and five types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The scientists determined that all 12 fluorinated compounds can cause epigenetic modifications in humans and animals, meaning that they can alter gene expression and, thus, cellular function without changing the DNA sequence.

Beyond Pesticides summarized the findings, noting that the endocrine-disrupting chemicals share a structural similarity to endemic hormones that allows them to bind to target receptors, leading to gene damage and multigenerational adverse health effects.

"These chemicals can interfere with the normal functioning of target tissues by altering their response to hormonal signals, thereby affecting various physiological processes including reproduction, development, the nervous system, the immune system, and even the process of carcinogenesis," the authors of the study wrote.

They also mentioned that the endocrine-disrupting pesticides and chemicals, known as EDPs and EDCs, have hydrophobic and lipophilic properties that allow them to thrive in organisms, enhancing "their potential for high biological toxicity and carcinogenicity."

Specific issues listed in the review include sex hormone level imbalances that can lead to infertility and gonadal tumors, as well as breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers. Beyond Pesticides added that EDCs can cause diabetes and learning impairments.

Why are the findings of the review concerning?

The researchers stated that humans are often introduced to EDCs through food ingestion, breathing, and skin contact.

Culprits of this exposure are primarily through anthropogenic activity, such as wastewater produced by industrial facilities and pesticide application during the harvesting of agricultural goods.

Meanwhile, the versatility of PFAS means that they are used in several industries and near impossible to avoid. They are known as "forever chemicals" because of their resistance to degradation, causing them to leach toxins into the air, soil, and water over extended periods.

What's being done about EDP and EDC exposure?

Beyond Pesticides said that because the "EPA falls far short in addressing the full range of endocrine disrupting effects of all pesticide ingredients," it "should not approve or reregister pesticides until the full scope of the potential harm from chemicals can be addressed."

The researchers called for additional research since overlapping exposure to several kinds of EDPs could exacerbate issues, making "assessing and predicting the risk of EDPs more complex and critical." They also highlighted the need for safer pesticide options and alternatives.

Luckily, the EPA has proposed plans to protect the public from some PFAS and pesticides. However, a few organizations are still working to convince the agency to ban additional harmful chemicals.

