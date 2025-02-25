Residents divided after city bans popular front-yard feature: 'Please let us save water'

"It's not that complicated to figure out."

Beverly Hills is on the way to enacting an ordinance that promises to be good news for the environment.

According to the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News, the Beverly Hills Planning Commission is attempting to ban the use of synthetic turf on lawns.

Synthetic lawns were previously an option for landscaping if used on 70% of ground cover or less in order to assist with a state-level mandate that limited water use. Municipalities have since been given back the power to make appropriate rulings, however.

The Beverly Hills Planning Commission is concerned about the chemicals introduced to the environment by synthetic turf and have confidence in native, drought-resistant natural plants being able to accomplish better results.

As droughts become more intense and long-lasting, water availability is a fair concern. Native plants are a great solution to the issue since they don't need much water. Native plants are even able to prevent erosion thanks to their deep root systems, improving the soil's overall health and increasing its ability to absorb water.

Native plants also provide a home for wildlife big and small. Biodiversity is being challenged at every turn, so it's important to support it where possible.

"All of the concerns that have been raised about artificial turf can be resolved by having other plant materials other than grass," Commission vice chair Jeff Wolfe said, per the news report. "There are plenty of other ground covers, there are plenty of other native California plants that can be done and resolve all of the issues around a grass lawn that were raised and still solve the issue around water."

Homeowners in California have been able to cultivate beautiful native yards, so it's possible for residents of Beverly Hills to do the same if they know where to start.

However, despite the environmental benefits this measure will bring to the area, some Beverly Hills residents voiced dissent with the artificial turf ban.

"As a 45-year resident of Beverly Hills, I'd like to convey my support for the continued use of artificial turf in our residences," said Kathy Afshani, according to The Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. "Turf has aesthetic appeal, is low-maintenance, doesn't require pesticides and conserves water."

"Our family is strongly opposed to the city of Beverly Hills denying our right to artificial grass in our front lawn to save water and beautify our city. Please let us save water," said another resident, Soraya Afra.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.