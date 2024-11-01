Gardener finds natural solution for challenging backyard predicament: 'This is an excellent tried and true testimonial'

"Thank you for sharing this."

Thanks to this natural, cost-effective solution, a gardener was able to stop their yard erosion.

A homeowner in the Pacific Northwest had a stubborn, old stump growing against their concrete steps. However, a massive Garry Oak tree that can't handle water during the summer was growing right above the area.

Without water, the ground kept turning to powder. As a result, something that could withstand 2-3 months of no water but would also stop the erosion during the rainy season was needed.

"Native mosses and broadleaf stonecrop to the rescue," wrote the gardener who shared the post. "These moss species either grow on trees here, or on rocks in the baking sun."

Redditors were impressed with the solution and discussed the benefits of native-plant gardening.

"Beautiful!" wrote one user. "Excellent application of native plants in the urban landscape."

"I love a good sedum solution," commented another Redditor.

Adding native plants to your yard can help solve a variety of different lawn problems. Native plants with deep roots can help prevent flooding by absorbing excess groundwater.

After switching to a native-plant garden, you'll also save money on your water bill. Native plants are drought-resistant and conserve water, reducing your total water bill.

Native plants are not just cost-effective but are also important for the environment. By adding native plants to your yard, you'll attract key pollinators. Butterflies and bees are essential for protecting our food supply and supporting the growth of the entire local ecosystem.

Other alternative lawn replacement options include xeriscaping, growing clover or buffalo grass, and installing a rain garden. Like native-plant lawns, these alternative lawns can also save you time and money on yard maintenance.

Redditors continued to discuss the beautiful native-plant solution.

"Thank you for sharing this," wrote one user. "It'll be a good inspiration."

"Very cool!" responded another Redditor. "I'd love a patch or two of my landscape to have mosses growing on their own."

"This is an excellent tried and true testimonial," wrote one user.

