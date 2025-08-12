Garden expert issues warning against dangerous lawn trend: 'It's mind-boggling'

Artificial turf might seem like a low-hassle, time-saving garden addition, but it can be more trouble than it's worth.

Outdoor expert and gardener Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman) has warned against using fake grass.

With the help of a local park commissioner, Jason detailed in a video five reasons why artificial turf is bad for playing fields and parks.

Artificial turf is often marketed as a low-maintenance, eco-friendly alternative to grass, especially for high-traffic areas like playing fields. Unfortunately, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The first item on the list: synthetic turf is hot.

"It can be 35 to 55 degrees hotter than natural grass," Jason says in the video. "Sometimes exceeding 150 degrees."

One homeowner shared their experience with turf in the video comments.

"We bought a house with fake grass front and back," they said. "It's mind-boggling how hot it gets. Even a mildly sunny day means the turf is too hot to walk on barefoot."

Next, synthetic turf increases injuries. As Mass General Brigham observed, studies have shown that athletes are more likely to suffer injuries on turf compared to natural grass.

The harder surface and reduced shock absorption of turf fields increase the risk of joint stress and non-contact injuries like ACL tears.

Jason notes in the video how the NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) continues to advocate for natural grass.

Next on the list: Synthetic turf is bad for the environment and is made of petroleum.

"It contaminates the soil with PFAS forever chemicals and microplastics," Jason says.

Over time, turf degrades: plastic blades break down, microplastics pollute surrounding soil and waterways, and the rubber pellets can harbor chemicals and pollutants.

Unlike real grass, turf provides no food or shelter for pollinators or wildlife. It also worsens the urban heat island effect. And at the end of life, most synthetic fields end up in landfills, contributing to the growing plastic pollution crisis.

Research from the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility has also shown that athletes and children playing on turf can have elevated PFOS and PFAS levels on skin, with these substances linked to cancer, liver damage, fertility problems, and immune dysfunction.

Lastly, synthetic turf costs more in the long term. "Maybe you don't care about injured people or a poisoned planet, but I'm guessing you care about your bank account," Jason says.

Turf fields often require frequent cleaning, patching, and typically a full replacement every eight to 12 years, all at quite a financial cost. Upkeep costs, replacement, and environmental damage far outweigh any initial benefits.

Jason concludes the video with a plea to use native grasses and plants in your garden and at local parks to boost our ecosystems and help the environment.

