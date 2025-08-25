Concerning study reveals overlooked threat that could cause blood clots: 'Previously unrecognized'

A new study on weathered microplastics in human blood suggested a concerning side effect: an increased risk of blood clots.

What's happening?

In a recent Microplastics and Nanoplastics study, one team looked at the impact that weathered microplastics had on human blood. "Weathered" microplastics are particles that, in this case, have endured simulations to mimic environmental changes.

The group examined 10 common polymers that resembled environmental particles after exposure to weathering. A summary from the Leibniz Institute for Polymer Research explained that the weathering caused oxidation and changed the plastic's acidic surface characteristics.

Similar studies about the potential effects of microplastics on human health have been popping up more frequently in recent years, with concerns ranging from pregnancy complications to respiratory problems.

Why is research on the impact of microplastics on human health important?

The Leibniz Institute's summary explained that the changes contributed in their tests to the weathered particles inducing "substantially higher blood coagulation" than non-weathered microplastics did. That signaled there may be an increased "thrombotic risk" for people exposed to degrading microplastics.

An article from Bioengineer added that the study indicated that platelets' response to the weathered microplastics encouraged the release of pro-inflammatory and pro-coagulant substances.

Together, these issues "may represent an emerging cardiovascular risk factor previously unrecognized," according to Bioengineer.

As a whole, microplastics have been a topic of concern for many years, as researchers continue to study their impact on human health. For instance, Harvard Medicine explained that current models suggest that microplastics influence cell death, change the gut microbiome, and affect organs like the lungs and liver.

The chemicals found in and on microplastics can also be cause for concern. The AAMC emphasized that these chemicals have been linked to metabolic disorders, cancer, fertility issues, and ADHD.

Further still, the United Nations Development Programme stated that these chemical compounds may influence weight, endocrine disruption, and insulin resistance.

What's being done to curb microplastic pollution?

Although these findings need more research, the implications are alarming. Luckily, there are multiple ways to reduce your microplastic exposure.

On a personal level, people can make simple swaps and lifestyle changes to limit their exposure to microplastics. For example, a Stanford Medicine article recommended switching from plastic cooking utensils or food storage to glass or wood. It also suggested handwashing plastic containers and avoiding putting them in the microwave to reduce chemical leaching.

On a larger scale, the article encourages the support of microplastic monitoring in water and regulations for micro- and single-use plastics.

As far as removing microplastics from our bodies, Bioengineer suggests researchers develop medical interventions that can target microplastic-induced changes.

