Homeowner shocked after receiving outrageous quote for trendy yard upgrade: 'I thought it would be more affordable'

A homeowner interested in artificial turf posted some questions about its expensive cost. After receiving an $8,600 quote to turf a roughly 1,000-square-foot section, they reached out to their local Reddit community for insight on good installers or better alternatives.

"So many people have this stuff in their yards, I thought it would be more affordable," the OP wrote. While they're interested in more affordable turf companies and different routes, the cheapest alternative is a natural lawn with some biodiversity that can attract pollinators through native plants and trees.

The price comparison between a native lawn and an artificial one is quite large. An Arizona turf installation could cost the OP almost $9,000, but professionally installing native grasses and other plants may cost about $2,000-$4,000, per Ernst Seed Finder.

However, the OP mentioned, "In Southern Arizona, you have to reseed your lawn twice a year and it's a pain." In response, a few commenters explained that reseeding in spring isn't necessary and made the case for using plants instead of grass for easier maintenance.

Agave and aloe plants are native desert succulents that can thrive in such an environment. The Arizona-based homeowner can get some shade by planting trees and add pops of color with blooms like California poppy and blackfoot daisies.

Several comments mentioned how artificial turf retains extreme heat — not ideal in an already arid climate. That's why one person recommended, "a water-conservative desert landscape with lots of water-efficient pollinators [that'll] help cool your yard down compared to having a 140-degree car park for half the year."

Exposure to toxicity is also a problem. ABC News reported in 2024 that Synthetic Turf Council president and CEO Melanie Taylor wrote in a letter, "We are concerned that trace quantities of a chemical may be present in natural or synthetic ingredients, recycled content, manufacturing processes or equipment,"

Most comments encouraged the OP to use cheaper and more environmentally friendly options like vegetation over the hot turf.

Someone said, "It's toxic. Don't use artificial turf." Another stated, "Just plant native plants. It's easier, cheaper, better for the environment, etc. You live in the desert."

Another person advised, "I would consider clover or some other ground covering that will help reduce latent heat without heavy watering. … I have also heard of people having issues with smells if they have pets or stray cats in the neighborhood."

