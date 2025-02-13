This next-gen Tesla model is officially available — here's when it will hit US roadways

"If it's too rich for your taste, just hold on for the full range to be released later in the year!"

The much-hyped refreshed Tesla Model Y is here, and for U.S. drivers there's an expected timeline of when it will hit the roads.

Teslarati detailed the changes to the top-selling crossover EV while revealing that Tesla's configurator indicates deliveries will begin in March 2025. That's exciting news for drivers looking to tap into the host of improvements in the newest edition.

Teslarati reported the new release is the "first significant update" since the Model Y's launch in 2019. Tesla shared a video on X highlighting the relaunch.

Per Teslarati, Tesla claims the physical updates to the exterior boost aerodynamics, which will deliver increased range and durability. That produces an estimated range of 320 miles per charge and a 0-60 mark of 4.1 seconds. Other notable new features are eight cameras on the exterior, with a front bumper one that comes with a self-washing system. Meanwhile, the publication added that a retuned suspension and updated wheels, tires, and brakes should optimize the new Model Y's ride.

The interior is where the more eye-catching changes are found, though. That includes power folding seats in the second row that are electronically adjusted. The acoustics of the car and sound system are leveled up with "invisible speakers" that include 15 units and a subwoofer, as well as acoustic glass. That should give drivers a very quiet ride and outstanding sound quality.

Swedish motoring publication Teknikens Värld had already theorized a refreshed Model Y could vault its 2024 car of the year, the Model 3.

For drivers considering an EV, the brand-new Model Y provides a tantalizing opportunity at a starting price of $59,990 or via lease for $699 per month with a $2,999 down payment. A top safety feature in full self-driving (FSD) is included. Tesla owners also can benefit from the Supercharger network, industry-low maintenance costs, major fuel savings, innovative tech, and a reduction in their contributions to tailpipe pollution.

Widespread EV adoption can help lower air pollution and reduce collective reliance on dirty energy that warms the planet.

Teslarati readers reacted to the release.

"That's a good deal since FSD is included with it," one pointed out.

Another advised patience: "If it's too rich for your taste, just hold on for the full range to be released later in the year!"

