Tesla owner outraged after catching vandal on camera: 'What's with all the hate?'

Beyond the immediate frustration for Tesla owners, incidents like these have broader implications.

A Tesla owner in Australia shocked viewers after sharing security footage of their car being vandalized by a pedestrian, Australian news site news.com.au reported.

The incident, which occurred in Epping, Victoria, was captured by Tesla's Sentry Mode, a built-in camera system designed to monitor the car's surroundings.

The footage shows an elderly woman keying the vehicle, leaving a deep scratch from the rear passenger door to the left guard. It was shared on the Tesla Owners Australia Facebook page.

"Not sure if it is worth going through insurance," the car owner wrote on Facebook.

This incident is far from isolated. Teslas across Australia have frequently fallen victim to vandalism, often captured by Sentry Mode. This feature, part of Tesla's driver assistance package, activates when it detects suspicious motion near the vehicle. It can flash the car's lights, honk the horn, and record video to deter perpetrators. However, maintaining surveillance reduces the car's driving range.

Beyond the immediate frustration for Tesla owners, incidents like these have broader implications. Vandalism of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure may discourage drivers from switching to an EV, slowing their adoption. While EV critics often point to the environmental impact of battery production and charging, studies show that EVs are cleaner over their lifetime compared to gas-powered cars. Transitioning to clean energy involves far less mining overall than the ongoing extraction of dirty fuels and no air pollution from driving.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This isn't the first time EVs have been vandalized. Footage from different Tesla owners shows a man puncturing a Cybertruck tire, another man throwing concrete through a Model Y window, and a kid spraying a vehicle with shaving cream. EV charging networks are even getting their cords cut.

Despite these challenges, governments and EV companies are working to accelerate EV adoption, from federal tax credits to free charging to lower costs.

In response to the keying incident in Australia, fellow Tesla owners expressed outrage.

"What's with all the hate for Teslas in Australia?" one person commented on Facebook.



"This type of behaviour is increasing and far too common here," said another.

As one person put it: "I honestly can't comprehend the hatred towards EVs or renewables."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



